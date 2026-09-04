England captain Harry Kane was asked to give his verdict on the long-running debate between Messi and Ronaldo

Messi recently stoked the conversation again with a brand campaign that used a receipt-style Instagram post to itemise his Argentina career

Kane's comments came in 2022, before a key moment that many believe settled the GOAT argument for good

The debate over football's greatest player has refused to go away, and Lionel Messi himself recently threw fresh fuel on the fire with a bold brand campaign on Instagram.

The post presented his Argentina career in the style of a bar receipt, listing his goals, assists, minutes played and major honours as itemised entries before arriving at a blunt conclusion at the bottom: "GOAT debate - settled."

Lionel Messi has claimed the GOAT debate his settled between himself and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by FIFA

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Messi's official Instagram page, among the achievements listed were the 2022 FIFA World Cup title, multiple Copa America trophies, an Olympic gold medal and the Finalissima.

The campaign also nodded to the millions of fans Messi has inspired during his time representing Argentina.

The post came after the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed his retirement from international football.

Messi's Argentina legacy

For much of the football world, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar closed the argument.

Messi carried Argentina to glory and, for many supporters, that tournament win was the final piece of evidence needed to place him above Cristiano Ronaldo.

Still, Ronaldo's own camp remains vocal, pointing to his record as the sport's all-time top scorer and his success across Europe with club and country.

With both players now gone from European football, a new generation of stars has stepped forward to chase individual honours, including the Ballon d'Or.

Harry Kane is among that group and the England captain had a strong season at Bayern Munich and featured prominently for the Three Lions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As England's all-time leading scorer and captain, his opinion on football's biggest names carries genuine weight.

Kane's verdict on the GOAT debate

Asked by Prime Video Sport in 2022 which of the two legends he believed was better during their peak years, Kane did not hesitate, GiveMeSport reports.

"I'll go with prime Messi," he said.

Those words landed before Argentina's World Cup triumph later that year, which many now point to as the definitive moment in Messi's legacy.

The Argentine's finest years came at Barcelona, where he became the club's all-time top scorer and spent nine seasons locked in one of football's fiercest rivalries with Ronaldo's Real Madrid.

That era in La Liga drew enormous global audiences, and Spanish football has struggled to replicate the same level of fascination since both departed.

Kane himself faced Messi and Ronaldo at various points in his career, giving him first-hand experience of what made both players exceptional.

With Messi retired from international duty and Ronaldo in the twilight of his career, the GOAT conversation is gradually shifting from debate to history.

Kane speaks on 2026 Ballon d'Or

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Kane's candidacy for the prestigious 2026 Ballon d'Or and his reflections on the award amidst stiff competition.

With his striking record and achievements this season, the England captain's journey raises questions about how individual glory measures against the collective nature of football, leaving fans eager to see if he can secure football's highest accolade.

Source: Legit.ng