New Zealand announces waiting period for Medical Treatment Visitor Visa

New Zealand's Immigration Authority has confirmed details of its Medical Treatment Visitor Visa, which allows foreign nationals to enter the country for medical treatment

The visa grants a stay of up to 6 months and costs NZD $341 (N264,232.08), with applicants required to demonstrate they can fund their own treatment

New Zealand Immigration stated that many of the applications are processed within 4 weeks

New Zealand's official immigration authority has published the full requirements for its Medical Treatment Visitor Visa, outlining what foreign nationals need to know before applying to enter the country for health-related purposes.

The visa is designed for individuals seeking to travel to New Zealand specifically to receive medical treatment or attend a medical consultation. According to the government's immigration website, applicants must be able to demonstrate that they can personally cover the cost of their treatment, unless the treatment falls under a special funding arrangement.

New Zealand gives waiting time for the Medical Treatment Visitor Visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

New Zealand: Visa offer and costs

The Medical Treatment Visitor Visa permits a stay of up to six months, giving applicants sufficient time to undergo treatment and recovery before returning home. The application fee starts from NZD $341 (N264,232.08), and the process is handled entirely online through New Zealand's immigration portal.

On processing time, the federal government confirmed that 80% of applications are completed within four weeks, giving prospective applicants a clearer picture of the waiting period they should expect before receiving a decision.

Medical Treatment Visitor Visa: Who can apply

The visa is open to foreign nationals who need access to medical services in New Zealand and can show proof of financial means to support their visit. The requirement that applicants fund their own treatment, unless covered through a special arrangement, places responsibility on individuals to prepare adequately before submitting an application.

New Zealand's immigration system covers several categories of entry, including options for visitors, students, workers, and residents. The Medical Treatment Visitor Visa falls under the visitor category and is tailored specifically for health-related travel rather than tourism or leisure.

For full details and to begin an application, see the New Zealand Immigration Medical Treatment Visitor Visa page.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that New Zealand announced a special work visa for foreigners whose sexual partners are in the military.

New Zealand shares visa that allows 5-year stay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced a Pathway Student Visa which enables foreign students to remain in the country for up to five years while pursuing multiple courses without the need for additional visa applications.

This innovative visa scheme not only facilitates students' educational journeys but also offers them the opportunity to work part-time, making their stay in New Zealand more sustainable and enriching.

Source: Legit.ng