Arsenal agreed to send Super Eagles-eligible midfielder Ethan Nwaneri to Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan deal

The 19-year-old attracted interest from RB Leipzig, Napoli, Lyon and several Premier League clubs before Dortmund won the race

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle views Nwaneri as the long-term solution for Nigeria's number 10 role

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a season-long loan deal with Arsenal for 19-year-old attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, with the German club moving quickly to fill a gap created by injury to one of their summer signings.

Nwaneri is expected to travel to Germany for a medical and finalise the move before the Bundesliga transfer window closes.

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal with Arsenal to sign Ethan Nwaneri on a season-long loan. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, the deal follows the loss of new Dortmund signing Giannis Konstantelias, who sustained a significant knee injury during Saturday's 2-0 victory over Hamburg, leaving the club short of attacking options.

Dortmund were not alone in chasing the Arsenal academy product.

RB Leipzig, Napoli and Lyon all made serious enquiries, while several Premier League clubs also kept tabs on his situation following a loan spell at Marseille last season.

It was the German side, who had also pursued Nwaneri the previous summer, that ultimately secured his services.

Arsenal made clear from the outset that a permanent transfer was not on the table.

Reports from Teamtalk indicate that Dortmund pushed for an option to buy, but the Gunners rejected any such clause, underlining how highly they regard the teenager.

Earlier this month, Arsenal intended to prioritise loan offers, preferring to see Nwaneri develop at another club rather than lose him outright.

With manager Mikel Arteta overseeing a deep pool of attacking talent at the Emirates, Nwaneri's chances of regular first-team football in North London this season were expected to be limited.

The club and his representatives have spent the summer carefully weighing up which destination would best serve his long-term growth.

Super Eagles watching Nwaneri closely

Away from the club transfer activity, Nwaneri's international future remains an open question that Nigerian football officials are watching with considerable interest.

Born in London to a Nigerian father and an English-French mother, the midfielder has represented England at youth level but has publicly left the door open to switching allegiance to the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is said to be a strong admirer of the teenager and believes he could serve as the long-term answer to Nigeria's creative number 10 position.

Nigerian football authorities have maintained their interest in persuading Nwaneri to commit to the green and white.

The move to Dortmund, a club with a strong track record of developing young talent and a history as Champions League finalists, is seen as a significant step in Nwaneri's progression.

Consistent minutes in one of Europe's top leagues could also strengthen the hand of either the Football Association or the Nigeria Football Federation as they compete for his international future.

Nwaneri's arrival in Germany is expected to be confirmed once medical formalities are completed ahead of the Bundesliga deadline.

Super Eagles get Nwaneri boost

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nwaneri has ignited fresh excitement among Nigerian football fans after openly acknowledging his Nigerian roots and hinting at a possible international future with the Super Eagles.

The highly rated teenager, currently on loan from Arsenal to French giants Marseille, has already begun to make an impression in Ligue 1 with regular appearances and a goalscoring debut.

Source: Legit.ng