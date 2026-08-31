The UAE officially confirmed the benefits attached to its long-term Golden Visa for foreign nationals

Holders of the Golden Visa gain the ability to sponsor family members, including spouses and children

The visa removes the usual six-month restriction on staying outside the UAE, giving holders greater flexibility

The United Arab Emirates has officially outlined what foreign nationals stand to gain by securing a 5- or 10-year Golden Visa, and the perks go well beyond a simple residency stamp.

According to details published on the UAE's official website, the Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa designed to allow foreign talent to live, work, or study in the country. The government describes it as a scheme that comes with "exclusive benefits" not available to ordinary visa holders.

UAE lists 3 benefits foreigners will get from 5- or 10-year Golden Visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Tim de Waele

Source: Getty Images

What the UAE Golden Visa offers foreigners

Three specific advantages are listed for Golden Visa holders.

First, recipients are not required to have a sponsor, a condition that typically governs how most foreign nationals live and work in the UAE. Removing this requirement gives holders significantly more independence and flexibility in how they manage their lives in the country.

Second, the Golden Visa allows foreigners to remain outside the UAE for longer than the standard six-month limit without losing their residency status. Under normal circumstances, an absence of more than six months can result in a visa being voided, making this benefit particularly valuable for those who travel frequently or split their time between countries.

Third, holders can sponsor their family members, covering both spouses and children. This means a Golden Visa holder does not have to navigate separate visa processes to keep their immediate family together in the UAE.

Who the Golden Visa is aimed at

The UAE positions the Golden Visa as a scheme for "foreign talents," suggesting it targets individuals with specific skills, achievements, or financial standing that meet the country's eligibility criteria. The visa is available in two durations, either five or ten years, offering long-term stability for those who qualify.

For many Africans considering relocation or extended stays in the Gulf region, the combination of sponsor-free living, extended travel allowances, and family sponsorship rights makes the Golden Visa a notably different proposition from standard work or tourist visas.

UAE announces financial requirements for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had announced four conditions foreign students must meet to obtain a residency permit.

The requirements cover key areas applicants must satisfy before they can secure legal residence in the country.

Source: Legit.ng