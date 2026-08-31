Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football in an emotional post on Instagram, ending a career spanning more than 20 years with Argentina

The 39-year-old leaves as Argentina's all-time leading scorer with 125 goals in 207 appearances, including a World Cup triumph at Qatar 2022

FIFA responded to Messi's retirement announcement with a tribute post on X, accompanied by iconic photos of the football legend in an Argentina jersey

FIFA has paid tribute to Lionel Messi following the Argentina captain's confirmation that he is stepping away from international football after more than two decades representing the Albiceleste.

The 39-year-old superstar's announcement came weeks after the death of his father, Jorge, an event that visibly affected Messi, who had hinted at stepping away from the game.

Argentina superstar and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 champion Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Messi broke the news on Monday via Instagram, writing:

"Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply."

"I don't know how to carry on. I used to just play football, and now I'm really not sure if I'll carry on doing it for much longer," he said in an earlier message honouring his father.

FIFA reacts to Messi's retirement

The world football governing body moved quickly to acknowledge Messi's contribution to the game.

On X, formerly Twitter, FIFA posted:

"Thank you, Leo. 🇦🇷" alongside two photographs of Messi in the blue and white of Argentina, one capturing him as a young player and the other as the seasoned champion the world came to know.

The tribute from football's highest governing body reflects the magnitude of a career that redefined what was possible on the international stage.

A record-breaking career with Argentina

Messi ends his international journey as Argentina's most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, having found the net 125 times across 207 appearances.

As seen on FIFA's official website, in World Cup football alone, he netted 21 goals in 34 matches, collecting a string of records along the way, including most victories by an individual player and being the oldest player to score a hat-trick at the tournament.

His World Cup story was one of heartbreak and eventual glory. Argentina fell to Germany 1-0 in the 2014 final in Brazil, before Messi led the nation to a dramatic triumph at Qatar 2022.

His final chapter at the global showpiece ended in a loss to Spain at this year's edition.

On the continental stage, Messi was equally dominant.

The former Barcelona star guided Argentina to five CONMEBOL Copa America finals, lifting the trophy in 2021 and again in 2024.

Away from international duty, Messi has accumulated 921 goals across his club career with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami and Argentina combined.

He remains signed with Inter Miami until 2028, meaning his club career is set to continue despite hanging up the blue and white jersey for the final time.

10 Messi records in international football

Earlier, Legit,ng reported about Messi's illustrious international career as he officially announced his retirement from the Argentina national team at the age of 39.

The emotional farewell of one of football's greatest icons leaves behind a legacy that reshaped the sport and ignited the hopes of millions, culminating in a historic World Cup triumph.

Source: Legit.ng