Seychelles outlined the specific conditions a foreigner must satisfy before the government will consider granting a residence permit

One of the key requirements relates to a foreigner's connection to Seychelles, whether through family ties or domestic relationships

The third condition focuses on the contribution a foreigner has made or intends to make to life in Seychelles

Seychelles has set out three conditions that foreigners must fulfil before they can be considered for a residence permit in the island nation.

The government confirmed that the rules apply to all non-citizens seeking the right to live in the country, and that meeting at least one of the conditions is essential for any application to be considered.

Seychelles announces 3 key requirements foreigners need for residence permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MAXIM SHIPENKOV/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

3 conditions for Seychelles residence permit

The first condition requires that the applicant must not be a prohibited immigrant. This means individuals who have been barred from entering or remaining in the country for any legal reason would be ineligible from the outset. The second condition covers family and domestic ties. A foreigner who has an established family connection or domestic relationship with Seychelles, such as being married to a Seychellois citizen or having close relatives in the country, would qualify under this criterion. The third condition is centred on contribution. A foreigner who has already made, or who can demonstrate that they will make, a meaningful contribution to the economic, social, or cultural life of Seychelles may also be eligible for a permit.

What the conditions mean for applicants

The three-point framework reflects Seychelles' approach to managing residency in a way that balances openness with the protection of the country's social and economic interests. Applicants who cannot satisfy any of the three conditions would not qualify, regardless of other personal circumstances.

Foreigners considering a move to Seychelles are advised to review which condition applies to their situation before beginning the application process, as the category under which a person qualifies may determine the type of documentation and supporting evidence required.

UAE sets financial requirement for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE has published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

The requirement varies depending on whether the employer provides accommodation.

Source: Legit.ng