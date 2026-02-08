Ethan Nwaneri has openly acknowledged his Nigerian heritage and hints at a future with the Super Eagles

The Arsenal teenager is already making waves on loan in France after seeking regular football

Nigeria’s recruitment drive for dual-nationality stars could receive a major boost with Nwaneri’s allegiance switch

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri has ignited fresh excitement among Nigerian football fans after openly acknowledging his Nigerian roots and hinting at a possible international future with the Super Eagles.

The highly rated teenager, currently on loan from Arsenal to French giants Marseille, has already begun to make an impression in Ligue 1 with regular appearances and a goalscoring debut.

Ethan Nwaneri has publicly acknowledged his Nigerian roots and has sparked fresh speculation over a possible future with the Super Eagles. Photo credit: David Price

Source: Getty Images

His recent comments, however, have shifted focus from club football to his international allegiance.

When asked about former Nigerian stars Taye Taiwo and Wilson Oruma, who previously represented Marseille, Nwaneri made his heritage clear and suggested a personal connection to their legacy.

“Yes, I know. I’m Nigerian, and I am here to help the team as much as possible,” he told Ratings.

The statement has been widely interpreted as a public acknowledgment of his eligibility for Nigeria, at a time when the Super Eagles are actively tracking young players with dual nationality across Europe.

For many observers, Nwaneri’s words represent more than a casual remark as they signal a growing openness to the idea of wearing Nigeria’s green and white in the future, a decision Mikel Arteta has hinted at.

Nwaneri shines in France

Nwaneri joined Marseille from Arsenal during the winter transfer window in search of regular first-team football after finding opportunities limited in north London.

Ethan Nwaneri joined Marseille on loan from Arsenal in search of more game time. Photo by Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

The move has already begun to justify itself, with the teenager settling quickly into his new surroundings and earning the trust of the coaching staff.

The Arsenal academy product previously explained that the decision to move was an easy one when the offer arrived.

“When I heard it, I didn’t even think. My answer straight away was yes because I think this was a great opportunity,” he said, as quoted by Afrik Foot NG.

Marseille’s reputation as a historic club with passionate supporters and a demanding football culture has given Nwaneri an ideal platform to test himself at senior level.

With increased exposure in Ligue 1, Nwaneri’s development is now being closely followed not only by club scouts but also by international selectors.

Nwaneri on Nigeria’s radar

Nwaneri’s international future is now emerging as a major talking point.

The Nigeria Football Federation has kept tabs on the youngster since his breakthrough at Arsenal, viewing him as part of a wider strategy to attract foreign-born players with Nigerian roots.

If he ultimately commits to the Super Eagles, Nwaneri would follow a path already taken by several high-profile players who chose Nigeria over England.

Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Calvin Bassey are among those who made the switch and have gone on to become key figures in the national team.

Nwaneri advised to pick Super Eagles

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Poland international Emmanuel Olisadebe has advised Arsenal wonderkid Nwaneri to commit his international future to Nigeria instead of England.

Nwaneri, one of England’s brightest young talents, has made waves at Arsenal since breaking into the senior team.

Source: Legit.ng