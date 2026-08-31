APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru revealed President Bola Tinubu's favourite football club during a visit to Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke

Basiru said APC secured about 444,000 votes, representing 46% of votes cast in Osun State, as he pushed for a stronger performance in 2027

The senator also disclosed his own football loyalties and made a playful proposal to Adeleke, a fellow Arsenal supporter

APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu is a Manchester United fan, disclosing this during a visit to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Thursday, August 27.

Basiru made the remark in a speech delivered to Adeleke at the government house, where he pitched for greater APC support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ajibola Basiru says President Bola Tinubu is a Manchester United fans Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Basiru's football comments to Adeleke

During the address, Basiru, who described himself as an Arsenal supporter, said his allegiance changes whenever he steps into the presidential villa. "I am a gunner but when I'm in the Villa I'm Manchester United because our President is a Manchester United fan," he said.

Sensing common ground with Adeleke, whom he also identified as an Arsenal fan, Basiru used the shared interest to strike a lighter tone. "But since I know that Your Excellency is a gunner too, I'll be coming to the government house once in a while to watch Arsenal games with you," he added.

APC's push for Osun in 2027

Beyond the football banter, Basiru used the visit to make a political pitch, urging the governor and Osun residents to back President Tinubu massively in the 2027 elections.

He highlighted the APC's showing in the state as evidence that the party remained a serious force. "For us to have won 46% of the votes, which is about 444,000 votes, it shows that we are on the ground and Osun is also our base," Basiru said, adding a colourful comparison: "If you put this number of people in Emirates Stadium..."

The APC secretary called on stakeholders to work together to deliver a "significant victory" to the President in Osun come January 16, 2027. "So let's unite to deliver Osun State maximally for President Tinubu come January 16, 2027, so that Osun State can be counted among the states in Nigeria that deliver significant victory to our President," he said.

The visit underlines the APC's efforts to strengthen its footing in Osun ahead of the next election cycle, even as the state is currently governed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party under Adeleke.

See the video of Basiru on X here:

Tinubu tells US court to block FBI

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu filed a response in a US district court arguing that records sought by a researcher are protected under US privacy law.

The case stems from FOIA requests filed by Aaron Greenspan seeking FBI and DEA files linked to a Chicago drug-involvement investigation from the early 1990s.

Tinubu's lawyers argued that personal curiosity about a foreign leader does not meet the legal threshold for public interest under FOIA.

Source: Legit.ng