Atletico Madrid agreed a deal with Juventus to sign Canadian striker Jonathan David on an initial loan

Diego Simeone deployed Ademola Lookman as a striker in two matches this season, visibly uncomfortable in the role

Simeone apologised to Lookman after the Villarreal match, admitting the Nigerian star was not suited to the position

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Juventus to sign Canadian international Jonathan David on loan, a move that will bring an end to Diego Simeone's experiment of fielding Ademola Lookman as a centre-forward.

The Nigerian winger was pushed into the striker role in two matches this season after injuries and transfer complications left Atletico without a natural number nine.

Atletico Madrid set to sign Jonathan David from Juventus. Photo by Marco Canoniero.

Source: Getty Images

Alexander Sorloth's injury and uncertainty surrounding Julian Alvarez forced Simeone to ask his wide players to cover the position, with Lookman bearing the brunt of that adjustment.

The arrangement clearly did not sit well with Lookman. After the match against Villarreal, Simeone offered the forward a personal apology, acknowledging that he understood Lookman's discomfort in the unfamiliar role but had little choice given the squad's circumstances at the time.

Atletico to sign Jonathan David

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that David will arrive at the club on an initial loan deal from Juventus, with a permanent option attached if certain conditions are met during his stay in Madrid.

Spanish outlet Marca added that Sorloth will remain at the club despite earlier doubts over his future, meaning Atletico will head into the remainder of the season with two recognised strikers available to Simeone.

That development further reduces any chance of Lookman being asked to lead the attack again.

David's arrival gives Atletico the striker cover they have lacked since the start of the campaign. The 25-year-old Canadian is a proven scorer at European level and fills the exact gap that prompted Simeone to experiment with Lookman in the first place.

With both David and Sorloth in the fold, Lookman is expected to return to his natural role on the wing, where he has consistently been one of the most dangerous attacking players in European football in recent seasons.

Lookman responds to Simeone

Legit.ng previously reported that Ademola Lookman responded to Diego Simeone's apology over his deployment as a centre forward for Atletico Madrid.

The Nigerian international admitted that keeping the team afloat during the difficult time is his focus and that he is gaining knowledge under the manager.

Source: Legit.ng