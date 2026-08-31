Brighton have had two bids rejected by Millwall as they push to land Nigerian winger Femi Azeez before the transfer deadline

Millwall are holding firm on their valuation, with Brighton's latest offer understood to be worth around £10 million

Azeez, who caught the eye of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, enjoyed a standout Championship season with 11 goals and seven assists

Brighton and Hove Albion are intensifying their pursuit of Millwall winger Femi Azeez, with the Premier League club pushing to complete a deal before Tuesday's 11pm transfer deadline.

The Seagulls have already had two formal bids turned down by Millwall, with their most recent offer understood to be worth just over £10 million. Millwall, however, believe that figure falls well short of what the 25-year-old winger is worth and are holding firm in negotiations.

Brighton are intensifying efforts to sign Super Eagles winger, Femi Azeez before the end of the current transfer window. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, the London club feel they are in a position of strength, particularly with Hull City and several European sides also circling.

Azeez's breakout Championship season

Azeez had a remarkable 2025-26 campaign with Millwall, contributing 11 goals and eight assists in the Championship as Alex Neil's side pushed into the play-offs.

The Nigerian winger's performances earned him a place in the PFA Championship Team of the Year, cementing his reputation as one of the division's most exciting attacking players, Yahoo Sports reports.

With his stock at an all-time high, Brighton are determined to secure Azeez's signature before the transfer window closes and are expected to return with an improved offer.

Azeez in line to become next Super Eagles superstar

Azeez has also drawn attention at international level.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has been monitoring the winger closely, and Azeez made his Nigeria debut in May, marking the occasion in memorable fashion.

He scored twice as Nigeria beat Zimbabwe 2-0 in the semi-final of the Unity Cup at The Valley, then added an assist in the 3-0 victory over Jamaica in the final.

Azeez's performances on the international stage have excited Nigerian football fans, with many viewing him as a key part of the Super Eagles' future alongside established stars Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi.

Brighton's willingness to push beyond their initial offer signals just how highly they rate Azeez.

Whether Millwall will eventually be tempted by an improved package remains the central question as the transfer deadline approaches.

Millwall blocks Azeez from Nigeria's friendlies

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Millwall's controversial decision to prevent Femi Azeez from joining Nigeria's squad for friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

This move comes amid rising transfer interest from Premier League clubs, leading to concerns over Azeez's future potential and injury risks during crucial international fixtures.

Source: Legit.ng