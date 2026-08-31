Davido’s Reaction Trends After Woman Met Him on Stage for a Picture
- Davido was deep into an energetic live performance when a female guest approached him on stage for a photo
- The Afrobeats superstar was performing his hit 'Aye' alongside other tracks when the woman tried to get his attention
- What Davido did next caught the attention of many watching the moment unfold
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Davido has set tongues wagging after footage from a recent live performance showed the moment a female guest walked up to him on stage hoping to snap a photo, only to be left empty-handed.
The Afrobeats superstar was in the middle of an energetic set, running through his classic hit "Aye" and other tracks including "B4B4", when the woman made her move.
With a camera ready, she positioned herself near him and appeared to seek his attention.
Davido Stays Locked In
Rather than pause for a picture, Davido kept his focus firmly on the performance. Navigating a busy stage packed with his crew and hypemen, he walked right past the woman without acknowledging her request, leaving her standing there as the show rolled on.
Moment Sparks Buzz Online
The clip quickly caught attention online, with viewers divided over whether the snub was intentional or simply a case of an artist too absorbed in his craft to notice.
Those familiar with live performance culture pointed out that maintaining momentum during a set is a priority for many artists, particularly during high-energy moments.
Davido, whose full name is David Adedeji Adeleke, is one of Africa's biggest music exports and is known for his commanding stage presence.
Whether this particular moment was a deliberate rebuff or an honest oversight, it was enough to send fans straight to the comment sections.
Watch the viral video of Davido's stage performance:
Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.
The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.
His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.