Abdul Abdulmalik, a 23-year-old forward playing in England's National League, has committed his international future to Nigeria

The Boreham Wood attacker had previously represented England at under-17 level but has chosen the Super Eagles over the Three Lions

Swedish top-flight side Djurgarden have made two bids for Abdulmalik, with the latest offer reaching £1 million

Abdul Abdulmalik, the England-born forward generating significant transfer interest from Swedish top-flight club Djurgarden, has declared his intention to represent Nigeria at senior international level, handing the Super Eagles a major boost ahead of future squad selections.

The 23-year-old, who plays for National League side Boreham Wood, has made the decision despite having previously represented England at under-17 level during his time in Millwall's youth academy.

England-born superstar Abdul Abdulmalik has reportedly committed his international future to Nigeria. Photo by Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Transfermarkt, Abdulmalik came through Millwall's development system, winning back-to-back Professional Development League South titles with the club's Under-21s in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons. However, consistent first-team opportunities never came at the Lions, and he was released in 2024.

Boreham Wood signed him as a free agent shortly after, and the move has since reshaped his career entirely. In the 2025/26 season, he delivered one of the standout individual campaigns in the National League, scoring 17 goals and registering 10 assists.

His contribution proved crucial as Boreham Wood reached the play-off final at Wembley, where he scored and set up a goal on the day.

That form has attracted the attention of Djurgarden, who have now submitted two bids for the Super Eagles-eligible forward.

According to Rising Stars, their most recent offer reached £1 million, a figure that would equal the record fee for a direct sale from a National League club.

That record has stood since 2012, when Leicester City paid Fleetwood Town that same amount for Jamie Vardy, who went on to win the Premier League title and earn England caps.

Abdulmalik eyes Jay-Jay Okocha throne

Beyond the transfer speculation, it is Abdulmalik's international decision that has caught the attention of Nigerian football followers.

The 23-year-old star has reportedly committed to the Super Eagles and, according to those close to him, believes he has the qualities to draw comparisons with former Nigeria captain Jay-Jay Okocha, widely regarded as one of the greatest African players of his generation.

However, Abdulmalik is under no illusions about what is required to earn a senior Nigeria call-up.

He acknowledges that a move from non-league football to a higher tier of the professional game is necessary before he can realistically compete for a place in a national team squad as competitive as the Super Eagles.

Abdulmalik's next transfer decision will therefore carry weight both on the club and international fronts.

Should Djurgarden secure his signature, or a rival club come in with an offer, the spotlight on this young forward is only set to grow.

Two England-born stars commit to Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported Nigeria’s rebuilding process under head coach Eric Chelle has received a major boost following the decision of two England-born players to commit their international futures to the Super Eagles.

The Malian coach’s latest success sees Championship duo David Ozoh and Femi Azeez agree to represent Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng