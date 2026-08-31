TU Delft in the Netherlands has opened applications for the Justus & Louise van Effen Excellence Scholarships, covering full tuition and living expenses for international students

The scholarships are open to excellent international applicants admitted to a two-year MSc programme, with a specified application deadline

The university will offer two scholarships per faculty, making the award highly competitive for applicants

TU Delft, one of the Netherlands' most prestigious technical universities, has announced fully funded postgraduate scholarships for outstanding international students wishing to pursue a Master's degree in the 2027 academic year.

The Justus & Louise van Effen Excellence Scholarships are funded through the legacy of Justus and Louise van Effen. Justus van Effen himself studied at TU Delft during the 1940s and held a firm belief that advances in technology could directly address some of the world's most pressing societal challenges. The foundation bearing his name was created specifically to support exceptional international Master's students financially.

Foreigners can now apply for a master's scholarship at a university in the Netherlands. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Application for university scholarship in the Netherlands

The award is available to international applicants who have been conditionally or fully admitted to one of TU Delft's two-year MSc programmes.

Candidates must demonstrate outstanding academic performance, with the university using the top 10% of graduates in a previous study programme as a general benchmark for competitiveness. Importantly, no formal proof of ranking is required during the application.

Several categories of students are ineligible. These include:

TU Delft's own bachelor's graduates International students who completed their undergraduate degree at any Dutch university Students who have already commenced their Master's studies at TU Delft.

The scholarship is strictly for new, incoming students. Two scholarships are available per faculty, making places limited and competition high.

Netherlands: What TU Delft's scholarship covers

Successful recipients will receive full coverage of tuition fees each year, calculated at either the statutory or institutional rate, depending on the student's registered nationality. A contribution towards living expenses is also included, making this a genuinely comprehensive funding package for those awarded it.

The application process is fully integrated with the standard TU Delft MSc application. All required documents must be submitted simultaneously and at once; no additional materials can be uploaded after submission.

Applicants need to complete the MSc application form, attach the scholarship application form, provide two reference letters, and include an English-language certificate if required.

The deadline for all submissions is 1 December 2026 at 23:59 CET. Students who are granted a scholarship will be notified by TU Delft via email by the end of March 2027, subject to the fulfillment of all admission conditions.

First-class graduate wins fully-funded scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Amamata Tanko, a First Class graduate of Climate Change and Sustainable Development, submitted just one Master's application in 2025.

Tanko faced doubts from those around her and received multiple rejection emails before her breakthrough came.

Source: Legit.ng