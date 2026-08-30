A good Samaritan discovered a newborn baby girl wrapped in clothes inside a carton near Ashar forest in Konshisha LGA, Benue State

The infant, believed to have been abandoned for about three days, was found with maggots and a foul smell around her before she was rushed to the hospital

A local councillor confirmed the baby is now receiving treatment at Dooshima Clinic in Wuese, where medical staff are working to stabilise her condition

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue State - A newborn baby girl has been rescued alive after she was found abandoned inside a carton near Ashar forest in Wuese community, Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Mrs Mbakasev Yisa, a passerby, made the discovery and alerted a nearby police outpost before the infant could be moved to safety.

"Extremely critical condition": Community rallies to save abandoned baby girl. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, an eyewitness account said maggots were found around the baby and a strong foul smell was coming from the carton in which she had been left.

The maggots and smell suggest she had been there for some time before anyone found her.

Community councillor speaks on rescue.

Terkumbur Mbaukaan, a councillor representing the area, told journalists by phone in Makurdi on Sunday that the baby was in an extremely critical condition at the time of the rescue.

As reported by Vanguard, he said police officers who responded to Yisa's report documented the discovery and directed that the infant be taken to a medical facility without delay.

"When the policemen came to the scene, they carried out necessary documentation of the discovery and equally directed that Mrs Yisa take the baby to a medical facility for urgent medical attention. And because the baby's condition was so critical, the first clinic we approached could not admit the child," Mbaukaan said.

The infant was eventually admitted to Dooshima Clinic in Wuese, where she is being given glucose and NAN infant formula while medical staff work to stabilise her.

She remains under observation in the Intensive Care Unit following exposure to harsh conditions shortly after birth.

Mbaukaan said he had already made a personal financial contribution towards the baby's care and urged individuals, humanitarian organisations, community leaders, and government bodies to extend support for her treatment and welfare.

He added that the community had, for now, asked the officers at the local police outpost not to escalate the matter to the Divisional Police Office in Tse-Agbaragba.

Mbaukaan said the community was actively following up on the situation. He also said he was working to reach the local government council chairman, who had not yet been informed.

Heartbreaking rescue: Baby girl discovers life after three days in Benue forest

Source: Original

Police yet to receive formal report

The community's youth leader, Udigi Waya, confirmed the rescue and said the baby may have spent roughly three days abandoned in the forest before Yisa found her.

Benue State Police Command spokesperson Peter Aondongu said on Sunday that the command had not yet received a formal report on the incident.

He said he had contacted the Divisional Police Officer for Konshisha LGA, who was equally unaware of the situation, and promised to follow up and revert to the press.

As of the time this report was filed, the identity of the baby's mother and the circumstances surrounding the abandonment remained unknown.

VDM recovers newborn sold from baby factory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that VeryDarkMan accompanied a Nigeria Police Force Special Tactical Squad raid on a suspected baby factory in Karshi, Abuja.

The operation targeted a facility where a seven-day-old baby was allegedly sold, and VDM shared footage of the raid on social media.

The baby was recovered, VDM raised serious concerns about the mother's behaviour during the reunion process.

Source: Legit.ng