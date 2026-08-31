The Australian government outlined the travel documents that all passengers, excluding Australian and New Zealand citizens, must present at immigration clearance

Non-citizen passengers arriving in Australia are required to carry a valid passport, a valid visa or entry authority, and a completed Incoming Passenger card

Australian citizens hold an automatic right of entry and are not required to carry a visa, though they must still present an accepted travel document and a completed card

The Australian government has published official guidance on what travellers need to have in hand before crossing into the country.

The publication drew a clear line between what is required of citizens and what is expected of everyone else.

Australia mentions three mistakes that can get a foreigner denied entry at airport. Photo credit: The Boston Globe.

Source: UGC

Documents Required for Non-Australian Passengers

Passengers who are neither Australian nor New Zealand citizens must present three items to immigration officers upon arrival.

The first is a valid passport or another form of acceptable travel document.

The second is a valid visa or a recognised authority to enter Australia, which includes electronic visas.

The third is a completed and signed Incoming Passenger card, which includes declarations covering both health and character.

The government made clear that arriving without any of these documents carries serious consequences.

Anyone who reaches the border without a valid travel document, visa, or entry authority may be refused entry to Australia outright.

Alternatively, they could face delays while officers work to confirm their identity and assess their claims to enter the country.

What Australian Citizens Need at the Border

Australian citizens occupy a different position under the rules. They hold an automatic right of entry into Australia and are not required to obtain a visa at all.

At the immigration clearance point, they only need to present a valid Australian passport or another acceptable travel document, along with a completed and signed Incoming Passenger card.

The government also addressed Australians who hold more than one nationality. Dual or multiple passport holders are advised to carry their Australian passport and use it whenever they are entering or leaving Australia, even in situations where they may have used a foreign passport while travelling abroad.

The Department of Home Affairs was noted as a resource for those seeking further guidance on travel as a dual citizen.

Australia announces age limit for post-study work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed an age restriction for the Temporary Graduate visa subclass 485 Post-Higher Education Work stream.

This visa allows recent international graduates to live, work and study in Australia temporarily after completing a degree.

Source: Legit.ng