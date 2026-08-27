Barcelona have identified Victor Osimhen as a priority transfer target after Atletico Madrid blocked the club's move for Julian Alvarez

The 5-time Champions League winners' sporting director Deco is reportedly pushing hard to land the Nigerian striker before the transfer window closes

Osimhen has scored four goals in Galatasaray's first two Super Lig games this season, keeping him on the radar of Arsenal and Tottenham as well

Barcelona have shifted their attention to Nigeria international Victor Osimhen after their pursuit of Julian Alvarez hit a dead end, with the Spanish club now treating the Galatasaray striker as an immediate transfer priority.

Atletico Madrid's board voted unanimously on Thursday, August 27, to shut down negotiations with Barcelona over Alvarez, releasing a statement saying the Catalan club had failed to meet their standards for "ethical and professional" transfer dealings.

Barcelona have renewed their interest in Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen after failing to make headway in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Atletico, via the club's official website, added that they remain open to other transfer discussions, but the door on Alvarez to Barcelona appears firmly closed.

With that route blocked, Barcelona sporting director Deco has intensified his work to bring Osimhen to the club, according to Italian digital sports outlet Calcio Mercato and Flashscore.

The 27-year-old Nigerian, who had already appeared on Barcelona's list of alternatives during the summer window, is now viewed as a more realistic and attainable option than the Argentine forward.

Osimhen's form drives demand from Barcelona

Osimhen has wasted no time making his case at the start of the new season.

The Nigerian striker scored twice against newly promoted Corum FK and then added a further two goals plus an assist in Galatasaray's 4-0 demolition of Erzurumspor, taking his total tally to 5 goals in two Super Lig matches this season, per Transfermarkt.

The former Napoli forward finished as the league's top scorer with 26 goals from 37 appearances in all competitions two seasons ago, playing a central role in Galatasaray's domestic double.

His move from Napoli was made permanent in a club-record deal worth €75 million, and his impact since then has kept him firmly in the spotlight across Europe.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta publicly acknowledged his club's interest on Wednesday, and Osimhen himself has made clear he wants to stay in Europe's top competitions.

Galatasaray stance on Osimhen made clear

Galatasaray have repeatedly said they are not willing to part with Osimhen, but reports suggest that position is being tested as interest from multiple clubs continues to build.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the Nigerian striker, meaning Barcelona face competition if they push forward with a formal approach.

Barcelona's management are said to be working against the clock to finalise a striker signing before the transfer window shuts.

Arsenal make Victor Osimhen decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Arsenal's ongoing pursuit of strikers, focusing on Osimhen as a potential alternative to Julián Álvarez.

As the transfer window nears its close, fans are left wondering if the club can strike the right balance between ambition and financial stability to secure a player who has captured the attention of Europe's elite.

Source: Legit.ng