Nimbus Pronos, the prediction cat with a social media following, made its pick for the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League clash

Liverpool enter the game at Anfield still seeking their first win under new manager Andoni Iraola after drawing with Newcastle on matchday one

Nottingham Forest arrive without several key players and have lost all three of their opening fixtures under new boss Oliver Glasner

Ahead of matchday two in the Premier League, Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious prediction cat that has attracted a following for its match forecasts, has backed Liverpool to claim all three points against Nottingham Forest.

The cat's verdict favours a comfortable win for Reds at home at Anfield as they look to bounce back after rescuing a draw in their opening game against Newcastle.

Liverpool are set to kick off a new era at Anfield on Saturday, when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Merseyside. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt/Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Instagram, with three eating bowls tagged “Liverpool,” “Draw,” and “Nottingham Forest" placed in front of the feline, Nimbus walked over to the Liverpool bowl and ate from it, signalling the home team will take home all three points on the day.

Liverpool looking for first win under Iraola

Liverpool go into the fixture off the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw at Newcastle United in their opening Premier League game of the season.

Andoni Iraola's side needed a 99th-minute Dominik Szoboszlai penalty to avoid a defeat, and the Spaniard will be under pressure to deliver a more convincing performance on home soil.

The Reds also carry the memory of their last two home meetings with Forest, which ended in defeat, including a 3-0 thrashing last season.

They did, however, produce a memorable response later in that campaign, winning at the City Ground thanks to Alexis Mac Allister's 97th-minute goal.

On the injury front, Iraola is without centre-back Giovanni Leoni and right-back Conor Bradley, both recovering from knee problems, while Joe Gomez is also sidelined, SportsMole reports.

Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are expected to fill the full-back positions around Jeremy Jacquet and Virgil van Dijk.

Alexander Isak should lead the attack, with Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha in support. Striker Hugo Ekitike remains in rehabilitation after an Achilles injury sustained in April.

Forest arrive without several players

Oliver Glasner's side head to Anfield in equally difficult circumstances.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Austrian has overseen three straight defeats since taking charge, including a 1-0 loss to Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend and a 2-0 Carabao Cup exit, both at the City Ground.

Forest will be without defender Nicolo Savona due to a knee injury, while Neco Williams is doubtful after picking up a knock against Leeds.

Should Williams miss out, Luca Netz and Ola Aina are expected to operate as wing-backs, with Jair Cunha, Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo forming a back three.

Ryan Yates is also unavailable, and creative midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is a doubt due to a knee strain, though the club have worked to get him fit for the Anfield trip.

Cat predicts Newcastle vs Liverpool

Just a week ago, Legit.ng reported about Nimbus Pronos backing Liverpool to triumph over Newcastle United in their 2026/27 Premier League opener.

As Newcastle grapples with a tumultuous pre-season and injury troubles, all eyes will be on whether the feline prophecy holds true when the teams clash at St. James' Park.

Source: Legit.ng