Executive pay in Nigeria has soared, with top packages exceeding a billion naira amid economic pressures

Oil and telecom sectors lead the race, offering executives compensation reaching over ₦3.9 billion

CEO pay raises scrutiny as shareholders demand results that match substantial compensation packages

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Executive pay in Nigeria is becoming a bigger conversation as companies grapple with inflation, exchange-rate volatility, rising operating costs and the pressure to deliver stronger returns to shareholders.

For chief executives running some of the country’s biggest companies, the rewards can be enormous.

Meet Nigeria's high-earning CEOs in 2026 across banking, energy, telecom, and other sectors. Credit: Novatis

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According to findings by Legit.ng, in the first half of 2026, executive compensation in several major sectors stretched into hundreds of millions of naira, with some packages exceeding the billion-naira mark.

But behind the eye-catching figures is a corporate world where company size, industry complexity, foreign-currency exposure and performance increasingly determine how much top executives take home.

Oil, telecoms lead Nigeria’s executive pay race

Oil and gas remains one of the most lucrative sectors for corporate executives.

CEOs at major energy companies can command total annual compensation ranging from about ₦1 billion to more than ₦3.9 billion, reflecting the enormous capital requirements, international exposure and dollar-linked revenues associated with the industry.

Companies such as Seplat Energy, Aradel Holdings and Oando operate in an environment where fluctuations in global oil prices and the naira-dollar exchange rate can dramatically affect financial performance.

Telecommunications is another heavyweight.

With millions of subscribers, massive infrastructure investments and growing digital and fintech operations, the sector demands executives capable of managing businesses operating at enormous scale.

Executive compensation at major telecom companies can therefore rise above ₦1.5 billion and reach more than ₦3 billion.

Banking CEOs still command big money

Nigeria’s banking sector may not always match oil and telecoms at the very top of the pay ladder, but its executives remain among the country's best compensated corporate leaders.

Executive packages in banking can range from roughly ₦200 million to ₦900 million, depending on the institution, performance and individual remuneration structure.

For bank CEOs, however, the job comes with intense scrutiny.

Regulatory requirements, shareholder expectations, risk management and corporate governance all play major roles in determining executive rewards.

The growing emphasis on measurable performance also means boards are under increasing pressure to ensure that huge compensation packages are justified by business results.

Manufacturing executives face a different challenge

Heavy manufacturing and cement companies also feature prominently in Nigeria's executive-pay landscape.

Compensation can range from about ₦500 million to more than ₦1.6 billion, reflecting the capital-intensive nature of manufacturing, regional expansion and the challenge of managing supply chains in an economy where energy, logistics and imported inputs can be expensive.

Consumer goods and brewery companies generally sit lower on the compensation ladder, with executive packages estimated at roughly ₦300 million to ₦900 million.

Why the exchange rate matters

One of the biggest factors separating Nigeria's highest-paid executives from the rest is foreign-currency exposure.

Executives overseeing businesses with dollar-linked revenues, assets or international operations can see their compensation rise substantially when translated into naira.

This helps explain why compensation at major energy and multinational companies can look dramatically higher than packages in companies operating almost entirely within the domestic economy.

Executive pay is also rarely just a basic salary. Total emoluments can include bonuses, allowances, pension contributions and other benefits.

Performance bonuses can add substantially to the final package, with incentive structures in some corporate environments reaching multiples of annual base salary.

Boardrooms are also changing

While the money is attracting attention, Nigeria's corporate landscape is also undergoing a notable leadership reshuffle.

More than 12 major CEO and chairman changes were recorded among NGX-listed companies during the first half of 2026, reflecting succession planning, board restructuring and changing strategic priorities.

At Chams Holding Company Plc, former Wema Bank CEO Segun Oloketuyi was appointed chairman-designate as founder Sir Demola Aladekomo prepared to retire after four decades of involvement with the company.

UAC of Nigeria Plc also announced board changes involving Adebolanle Badejo, while AIICO Insurance Plc strengthened its board with the appointment of three directors, including Sadiq Mohammed, Tunde Mabawonku and Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani.

The bigger picture

Nigeria's executive-pay story is ultimately a story about corporate power.

As businesses become larger, more complex and increasingly exposed to global markets, boards are willing to pay substantial sums for executives who can protect profitability, navigate economic turbulence and deliver growth.

Banking, energy and telecom lead top-paying CEOs in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

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But with billion-naira packages come bigger expectations.

For Nigerian shareholders and employees facing their own cost-of-living pressures, the question is no longer simply how much CEOs earn. It is whether those extraordinary rewards are producing equally extraordinary results.

Nigerian companies with the highest wage payments

Legit.ng earlier reported that an analysis of financial statements of companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has revealed the companies that spent the most on staff wages and salaries in 2025.

Access Holdings topped the ranking, followed by United Bank for Africa (UBA) and FirstHoldCo.

Source: Legit.ng