Six Highlanders FC supporters died in a road crash on Sunday, August 23, 2026, while returning from Barbourfields Stadium

The accident happened about 15km from Filabusi after the fans watched their club beat Herentals FC 2-0

Highlanders FC confirmed five other supporters were injured, with one in critical condition at a Bulawayo hospital

Six supporters of Highlanders Football Club died in a road accident on Sunday night, August 23, 2026, while travelling home after watching their side play at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The fans had attended the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture between Highlanders and Herentals FC before boarding their vehicle back to Filabusi.

Six supporters of Highlanders Football Club lost their lives on Sunday, August 23, night in a devastating road crash. Photo by Claudio Villa

Source: Getty Images

According to Herald Online, the crash took place roughly 15 kilometres outside the town, cutting short what had been a joyous evening for those who had witnessed their club claim a 2-0 victory.

Highlanders Football Club confirmed the deaths in an official statement, expressing grief at losing six people it described as members of its extended family.

Highlanders FC mourns late supporters

In a statement, Highlanders said they were deeply saddened by the loss of their supporters, describing them as part of their “100-year family”.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the President, Board of Directors, Executive Committee, Secretariat, Technical Team, players, members and supporters of Highlanders Football Club announce the tragic passing of six of our beloved supporters in a road accident on Sunday, 23 August 2026," the club said.

"The supporters were travelling back to Filabusi after watching our Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Herentals FC at Barbourfields Stadium when the accident occurred approximately 15kms from Filabusi."

The club paid tribute to those who lost their lives, noting they had made the journey to the stadium "with love, loyalty and pride for the club".

"They were part of our 100-year family, and their absence will be deeply felt on the terraces of Barbourfields Stadium," Highlanders added.

Five others injured, one in critical condition

Beyond the six fatalities, Tuko Sports reported that five more supporters sustained injuries in the crash.

Four of them were admitted to Filabusi Hospital for treatment, while a fifth was transferred to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) in Bulawayo, where their condition was described as critical.

"We also wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured and are currently receiving treatment. Four have been admitted to Filabusi Hospital, while one is in critical condition at UBH in Bulawayo," the club confirmed.

Highlanders also used its statement to acknowledge the swift response of several agencies and institutions that attended to the victims and supported affected families.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, emergency services, Filabusi Hospital, and UBH were all singled out for recognition.

Nigerian footballer escapes death

In another development, Legit.ng reported that tension boiled over during a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash between Katsina United and Barau Football Club on Saturday, November 8, after a footballer narrowly escaped death during a clash with fans.

Moments after Barau’s Orji Kalu scored a 69th-minute equaliser to level the game at 1-1, some Katsina United fans erupted in violence.

Source: Legit.ng