Nigerian Footballer Escapes Death After Fans Slash His Throat for Scoring an Equaliser in NPFL Game
- Barau FC player Nana Abraham survived a throat-slashing incident after a Katsina United fans’ attack in the league
- The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match was temporarily halted as security struggled to restore order
- The incident has sparked rising calls for stricter security and sanctions against violent fans in Nigerian football
Tension boiled over during a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash between Katsina United and Barau Football Club on Saturday, November 8.
Moments after Barau’s Orji Kalu scored a 69th-minute equaliser to level the game at 1-1, some Katsina United fans erupted in violence.
The attack left Barau FC player Nana Abraham with a deep cut on his neck, barely escaping death.
Barau FC confirmed the incident via its official X handle:
“70’ The match is temporarily halted following an attack on Barau FC player, Nana Abraham. Katsina United | 1-1 | Barau FC #MaliyaBoysTogetherForVictory #KatBar #NPFL26.”
A disturbing image posted by Barau FC showed Abraham bleeding as teammates and officials struggled to control the chaos.
The match was halted for several minutes while security personnel battled to restore order, highlighting serious concerns about fan safety in Nigerian stadiums.
Security concerns mount in NPFL match venues
The shocking incident is not an isolated case in Nigeria’s top-flight football. Just a month prior, a similar scenario unfolded at Kano’s Sani Abacha Stadium.
According to Sahara Reporters, Shooting Stars (3SC) had scored a dramatic 94th-minute equaliser against Kano Pillars, resulting in enraged home supporters storming the pitch.
The NPFL imposed heavy sanctions on Kano Pillars following that episode, including a ₦9.5 million fine, a three-point deduction, a three-goal penalty, and an indefinite stadium closure.
A formal NPFL notice dated October 13, 2025, signed by COO Davidson Owumi, cited multiple breaches of league rules and the need for strict adherence to security regulations.
These recurring incidents have sparked renewed calls from fans, journalists, and football analysts for stronger preventive measures, stricter stadium security, and harsher penalties to deter violent fan behaviour.
Calls for reform in NPFL security
The attack on Nana Abraham has once again put the spotlight on the urgent need for Nigerian football authorities to prioritise player safety.
Analysts argue that without comprehensive reforms in fan management and security, such dangerous occurrences may continue, threatening the integrity of the NPFL.
Barau FC, meanwhile, has demanded that the perpetrators be identified and punished, urging the NPFL to take immediate disciplinary measures.
Fans and officials alike are calling for systemic changes, including enhanced stadium security, stricter entry regulations, and better training for stewards to prevent future tragedies.
As the NPFL faces mounting scrutiny, the league’s response in the coming days will likely set the precedent for how football in Nigeria handles violent fan incidents.
Supporters attack referee in NPFL match
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a top NPFL referee was attacked by fans after Kano Pillars were held in a 1-1 draw against Shooting Stars at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano State on Sunday night, October 12.
Sai Masu Gida took the lead in the 13th minute through Mustapha Jibrin from a long-range shot outside the penalty box.
