The UAE government has outlined specific benefits that come with holding a residence visa in the country

Expatriates in Abu Dhabi must obtain a residence visa to legally live and move freely in the country

The UAE website lists three key privileges attached to the residence visa that go beyond the right to reside

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed three specific benefits that foreigners gain when they obtain a residence visa, beyond simply being granted legal permission to live in the country.

According to information published on the UAE's official government website, expatriates who wish to reside in Abu Dhabi are required to hold a valid residence visa. The document not only grants the right to live and move freely in the UAE but also unlocks a set of practical privileges that make daily life more manageable for those settling in the country.

UAE reveals 3 benefits foreigners can access with a residence visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

UAE residence visa for expatriates

The UAE government lists the following as key benefits attached to the residence visa:

1. Ability to open a bank account: Holders gain access to banking services, which is essential for managing finances, receiving salaries, and carrying out everyday transactions while living abroad.

2. Ability to obtain a driver's licence: Residents can apply for a UAE driver's licence, allowing them to legally operate a vehicle within the country without relying solely on public transport.

3. Right to enrol children in private schools: Families with school-age children can register them in private educational institutions, giving parents more control over the type of schooling their children receive.

Why the UAE residence visa matters

The UAE is home to one of the largest expatriate populations in the world, with foreign nationals making up the vast majority of residents across cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi. For many, securing a residence visa is the first and most critical step towards building a stable life in the country.

Without this document, access to basic services that most residents take for granted, such as banking and driving, remains out of reach. The government's clear outline of these entitlements serves as a practical guide for those navigating the process of relocating to the UAE.

Residency permit: UAE sets salary requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

The financial requirement varies depending on whether an employer provides housing or the applicant makes their own accommodation arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng