Chelsea have spent £347m this summer to top the Premier League spending charts, with a single signing costing a club-record £117m

Tottenham twice broke their transfer record in the same window, yet their net spend ranks only fourth in the division

Newly promoted Ipswich have a higher net spend than Spurs, while several top clubs have earned more than they have spent

Chelsea are the Premier League's biggest spenders this summer, having committed £347 million to new signings ahead of next Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Across the division, Premier League clubs have spent a combined £2.73 billion so far this window.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are three of the leading Premier League clubs that have spent the most in the 2026 summer transfer window. Photos by Nigel French/Mike Hewitt/Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

According to figures compiled by Valuball, that figure is already closing in on the all-time record of £3.3 billion set during the 2025 summer transfer window, with several days of business still remaining.

Chelsea and Tottenham drive the big numbers

The bulk of Chelsea's outlay went on Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, who arrived at Stamford Bridge for a club-record £117 million.

Further additions including Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda, Valentin Barco, Emmanuel Emegha, Pep Chavarria and Danny Welbeck pushed the total higher.

Sales of Andrey Santos, Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah and Tyrique George brought in enough to leave the club with a net spend of £187 million, the highest in the league.

According to The Sun, Tottenham follow closely with total expenditure topping £322 million.

Spurs twice rewrote their own transfer record this summer, first signing Mateus Fernandes for £85 million, then completing a deal for Sandro Tonali for a fee that could rise to £100 million.

Savio and Jan Paul van Hecke also arrived for significant fees.

Departures including Luka Vuskovic, Cristian Romero, Djed Spence and Will Lankshear trimmed the net spend to £139 million following the Savio deal, placing Tottenham fourth on that measure despite having the second-highest gross outlay in the division.

Arsenal and Ipswich ahead of Spurs on net spend

Arsenal rank second on net spend.

The Gunners brought in Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa and Christos Tzolis, and also converted Piero Hincapie's loan into a permanent transfer.

Outgoings including Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, Christian Norgaard and Karl Hein generated £46 million in sales, though Gabriel Martinelli's expected move to Saudi Arabia had not been completed.

Perhaps the most striking figures belong to newly promoted Ipswich.

Gary O'Neil's side have spent £165 million on players including Julio Enciso, Emersonn, Abdul Fatawu, Abdoul Ouattara, Florentino Luis and Sasa Lukic as they bid to consolidate their top-flight status.

With only £16 million raised through sales of George Hirst and Arijanet Muric among others, Ipswich carry a net spend of £149 million, placing them third in the division and above Tottenham.

Manchester United's summer total reached a net spend of £100 million after completing the signing of Carlos Baleba.

The Red Devils raised £63 million by selling Rasmus Hojlund and Radek Vitek, with those funds helping to finance the arrivals of Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

At the other end of the table, seven clubs have received more in transfer fees than they have paid out.

Manchester City lead that group, having raised an extraordinary £289 million through the sales of Savio, Tijjani Reijnders, Rodri, James Trafford, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, recorded a net spend of minus £102 million after collecting £257 million from the departures of Rogers, Konsa, Tielemans and others.

Arsenal plot to sign Chelsea winger

In a related development, Legit.ng reported Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of Chelsea winger Pedro Neto, signalling their intent to pursue a deal for the Portugal international as manager Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new Premier League season.

Arsenal are among the clubs considering a move for Neto, with the Blues indicating they are "open to receiving offers" for the winger rather than actively pushing him out of the door.

Source: Legit.ng