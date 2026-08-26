Latvia Lists 15 Reasons a Foreigner's Residence Permit Application May Be Rejected
- Latvia published a list of conditions under which a foreigner may be denied a residence permit to enter or live in the country long-term
- The list covers reasons ranging from missing documents and false information to criminal history and marriage fraud
- Legit.ng compiled 15 of the reasons from Latvia's official immigration guidelines that could lead to a rejection
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Latvia has outlined 15 grounds on which a foreigner's residence permit application can be turned down, covering everything from document failures to security concerns.
The information, drawn from Latvia's official immigration guidelines, affects anyone seeking to enter the country or settle there for an extended period. Legit.ng compiled 15 of the reasons listed.
15 reasons Latvia may reject residence permit
1. Non-submission of specified documents
2. Submission of false information
3. Insufficient or no financial source
4. Submission of unrecognised documents
5. Health disorder
6. Illegally residing in Latvia
7. On the list of prohibited persons from entering the Schengen territory
8. Found guilty of criminal offences
9. Lost the right to live in Latvia
10. Has not complied with Section 24 of the Immigration Law
11. Joined foreign military service
12. Entered into a marriage to receive a Latvian residence permit
13. Under the guardianship of a person prohibited from entering Latvia
14. An inviter withdraws the letter of invitation in writing
15. May pose a risk of illegal migration
What applicants should know before applying
Several of the conditions relate directly to the integrity of the application itself. Submitting documents that are not officially recognised, providing inaccurate personal details, or failing to include all required paperwork are among the most straightforward reasons an application can fail.
Financial readiness also matters. Applicants who cannot demonstrate a stable or sufficient source of income to support themselves during their stay risk an outright refusal.
Other grounds are tied to legal history and conduct. A criminal conviction, a previous loss of Latvian residency rights, or enlistment in a foreign military can each disqualify a person from receiving a permit. Anyone already flagged on the Schengen area's list of prohibited entrants will also be turned away.
One notable inclusion on the list is marriage entered into purely to obtain residency, a practice immigration authorities treat as grounds for rejection.
Similarly, if a person's guarantor or inviter formally withdraws their letter of invitation, the application loses a key supporting element.
Applicants placed under the care of someone already barred from Latvia, as well as those who present a perceived risk of illegal migration, round out the list of disqualifying factors.
Estonia speaks about citizenship application
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Estonia had announced a category of foreigners whose citizenship applications could be rejected.
The rule applies to citizens of countries that do not have sufficient judicial, security, or law enforcement cooperation with Estonia, unless they can provide evidence that an exception applies.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng