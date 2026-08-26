Latvia published a list of conditions under which a foreigner may be denied a residence permit to enter or live in the country long-term

The list covers reasons ranging from missing documents and false information to criminal history and marriage fraud

Legit.ng compiled 15 of the reasons from Latvia's official immigration guidelines that could lead to a rejection

Latvia has outlined 15 grounds on which a foreigner's residence permit application can be turned down, covering everything from document failures to security concerns.

The information, drawn from Latvia's official immigration guidelines, affects anyone seeking to enter the country or settle there for an extended period. Legit.ng compiled 15 of the reasons listed.

Latvia reveals 15 reasons a foreigner cannot get a residence permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WOJTEK RADWANSKI/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

15 reasons Latvia may reject residence permit

1. Non-submission of specified documents

2. Submission of false information

3. Insufficient or no financial source

4. Submission of unrecognised documents

5. Health disorder

6. Illegally residing in Latvia

7. On the list of prohibited persons from entering the Schengen territory

8. Found guilty of criminal offences

9. Lost the right to live in Latvia

10. Has not complied with Section 24 of the Immigration Law

11. Joined foreign military service

12. Entered into a marriage to receive a Latvian residence permit

13. Under the guardianship of a person prohibited from entering Latvia

14. An inviter withdraws the letter of invitation in writing

15. May pose a risk of illegal migration

What applicants should know before applying

Several of the conditions relate directly to the integrity of the application itself. Submitting documents that are not officially recognised, providing inaccurate personal details, or failing to include all required paperwork are among the most straightforward reasons an application can fail.

Financial readiness also matters. Applicants who cannot demonstrate a stable or sufficient source of income to support themselves during their stay risk an outright refusal.

Other grounds are tied to legal history and conduct. A criminal conviction, a previous loss of Latvian residency rights, or enlistment in a foreign military can each disqualify a person from receiving a permit. Anyone already flagged on the Schengen area's list of prohibited entrants will also be turned away.

One notable inclusion on the list is marriage entered into purely to obtain residency, a practice immigration authorities treat as grounds for rejection.

Similarly, if a person's guarantor or inviter formally withdraws their letter of invitation, the application loses a key supporting element.

Applicants placed under the care of someone already barred from Latvia, as well as those who present a perceived risk of illegal migration, round out the list of disqualifying factors.

Estonia speaks about citizenship application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Estonia had announced a category of foreigners whose citizenship applications could be rejected.

The rule applies to citizens of countries that do not have sufficient judicial, security, or law enforcement cooperation with Estonia, unless they can provide evidence that an exception applies.

Source: Legit.ng