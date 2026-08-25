Chelsea fans inside Craven Cottage loudly booed Enzo Fernandez when he came on as a substitute in the 65th minute against Fulham

Fernandez's agent confirmed last month that the Argentina midfielder is exploring options to leave Chelsea amid links to Man City and Real Madrid

New footage showed a section of Chelsea supporters still chanting the midfielder's name despite the hostile reception from others at Craven Cottage

Enzo Fernandez was met with loud boos from sections of the crowd as Chelsea opened their Premier League season with a 3-2 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday night.

The Argentina midfielder entered the match as a substitute in the 65th minute, and the reaction from fans was immediate and audible.

Footage has emerged showing Chelsea fans’ three-word chant towards Enzo Fernandez following Monday night’s 3-2 win over Fulham. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

According to GiveMeSport, the hostility stems largely from Fernandez's behaviour at this summer's World Cup in North America, where his provocative goal celebration after scoring against England in the semi-finals angered football supporters across the country.

Chelsea fans were among those in England who took offence.

Fernandez's Chelsea future in doubt

The booing came against a backdrop of growing uncertainty over whether Fernandez will remain at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer.

His agent, Javier Pastore, confirmed last month that the 25-year-old is actively weighing up a move away from the club, with both Manchester City and Real Madrid linked as possible destinations.

The transfer window closes on September 1.

Despite the hostile reception, new footage showed that not all supporters have written off Fernandez.

A section of Chelsea fans were heard chanting "Oh, Enzo Fernandez!" as the midfielder stood with his fellow Argentina international Valentin Barco at the final whistle.

Fernandez waved and gave a thumbs up in response, though he did not join his teammates in applauding the travelling fans.

He was the first Chelsea player to leave down the tunnel but stopped to hand his shirt to a supporter before heading to the dressing room.

Cole Palmer shines in Xabi Alonso's debut

On the pitch, the result was a positive one for new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, whose reign in the Premier League got off to a breathless start, BBC Sport reports.

Cole Palmer was the standout performer, setting up Joao Pedro's opener just 31 seconds into the match before scoring the decisive goal with a composed finish through Bernd Leno's legs.

Summer signing Morgan Rogers, the club's record acquisition, also marked his league debut with a goal from a cutback by another debutant, Maxence Lacroix.

Fulham fought back through goals from teenager Josh King and summer recruit Gonzalo Garcia, who arrived from Real Madrid, but Chelsea held on to claim their first opening-day Premier League win since the 2022-23 season.

Chelsea sends message to Fernandez

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has outlined his plans for three of the club's most talked-about players, offering fresh clarity on the futures of Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho ahead of the new season.

Speaking during his first major press conference since taking charge at Stamford Bridge, the former Real Madrid boss confirmed he wants Argentina midfielder Fernandez to remain part of his project despite recent transfer speculation.

Source: Legit.ng