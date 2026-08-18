Taiwo Awoniyi left Nottingham Forest after four seasons, seeking regular first-team football under Frank Lampard at Coventry City

The Super Eagles' official X account sent a message to Awoniyi's new club after the forward completed his move to Coventry

Nigeria's national team post underlined the affection for Awoniyi despite him not featuring for the Super Eagles since October 2024

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have publicly welcomed Taiwo Awoniyi's move to Coventry City, sending a warm message to his new club on the day his transfer from Nottingham Forest was confirmed.

Awoniyi spent four seasons at the “famous” City Ground, where he built a strong following among the Nottingham Forest supporters.

Taiwo Awoniyi joins Coventry City from Nottingham Forest. Photo from @ccfc.

Source: Twitter

However, the Nigerian forward found himself dropping down the pecking order among the strikers at the club and decided to seek a fresh start where he could play regularly.

Newly promoted Coventry City, managed by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, emerged as his next destination. The Sky Blues were reported to be pleased with the addition of such a proven personality to their dressing room as they prepare to compete in the Championship.

Nottingham Forest gave Awoniyi a warm send-off before his departure, acknowledging his contributions during his time at the club.

Super Eagles send message to Coventry

The Nigeria Football Federation's official X account wasted little time joining in the excitement around the transfer. The page shared a video of Awoniyi scoring for the Super Eagles alongside a short but pointed message directed at his new side.

“Take care of him Covs,” the post read.

The message speaks to just how popular Awoniyi remains at the international level, even though the striker has not pulled on the green-and-white jersey since October 2024.

His absence from recent national team squads has done little to dim the regard in which he is held by football fans and officials alike.

The forward now heads to Coventry City with the backing of his country behind him, as he looks to rediscover the form that made him one of the Premier League's most talked-about strikers during his peak years at Forest.

Awoniyi speaks after joining Coventry City

Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwo Awoniyi reacted after completing a permanent move to Coventry City from Nottingham Forest.

The striker, who will wear the number 14 shirt, expressed his delight at joining the club and cannot wait to link up with his new teammates.

Source: Legit.ng