The Canadian government named categories of US permanent residents who do not need a visa or eTA to enter Canada

US Green Card holders must carry both a valid national passport and proof of permanent resident status to qualify for the exemption

Canada also published a full list of acceptable status documents that qualify a US permanent resident for the eTA waiver

The Canadian government has confirmed that certain lawful permanent residents of the United States do not need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) or a visa to enter Canada, provided they carry the correct documents.

According to Canada's official immigration guidance, the exemption for US permanent residents has been in place since April 26, 2022, and applies to all methods of travel into Canada.

Canada exempts US permanent residents from visa and eTA requirements. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

To qualify, travellers must present two documents: a valid passport from their country of nationality and a valid green card or equivalent proof of permanent resident status in the United States.

Canada: Documents that qualify for the exemption

Canada accepts the following as proof of lawful permanent resident status in the US:

1. A valid permanent resident card (Form I-551).

2. A foreign passport with an unexpired temporary I-551 stamp, also known as an ADIT stamp.

3. A foreign passport with a temporary I-551 printed notation on a machine-readable immigrant visa, endorsed with a US Customs and Border Protection admission stamp.

4. An expired permanent resident card (Form I-551) accompanied by a Form I-797 Notice of Action for a pending Form I-751 or Form I-829.

5. An expired permanent resident card (Form I-551) accompanied by a Form I-797 Notice of Action for a pending Form I-90 application.

6. A valid re-entry permit (Form I-327).

7. A Form I-94 with an unexpired temporary I-551 ADIT stamp and a passport-style photo.

US citizens remain separately exempt

US citizens are also exempt from the eTA requirement but fall under a different category. They are not required to hold a green card and only need to carry a valid US passport or other accepted identification when travelling to Canada.

The eTA itself is an entry requirement for visa-exempt foreign nationals flying into Canada. It is electronically linked to a traveller's passport and is valid for up to five years, or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

Travellers who do not qualify for the US permanent resident exemption and are not US citizens must check whether they need an eTA or a full visitor visa before booking travel to Canada.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had released the territories where international students can qualify for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP).

Canada's PR plan for 33,000 workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had announced its permanent residence plan for 33,000 workers.

The details were published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) as part of its Committee of the Whole briefing materials dated May 28, 2026.

The government said the initiative was first announced in Budget 2025 and is not a new programme, but rather an acceleration of an existing pathway.

Source: Legit.ng