Arsenal held talks with Galatasaray over the availability of Victor Osimhen, with discussions emerging alongside separate transfer negotiations

Gyokeres' performances in key games fell short of what Arsenal had hoped despite the club winning the Premier League title last season

Osimhen posted 22 goals and 7 assists in 32 games for Galatasaray last season, compared to Gyokeres' 21 goals and 3 assists in 39 Arsenal appearances

Arsenal are exploring a potential move for Nigeria international Victor Osimhen, with the Premier League champions holding talks with Galatasaray over the striker's availability.

The development marks a surprising twist for a club that only recently completed the signing of Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

Victor Osimhen could join Viktor Gyokeres at Arsenal this season as the Gunners are eager to sign the Nigerian striker. Photos by Ahmad Mora/Jacques Feeney

Source: Getty Images

Gyokeres played a central role in Arsenal's first league title since 2004, helping Mikel Arteta's side to their strongest finish in 22 years and a place in the UEFA Champions League final.

However, it is understood that Gyokeres did not deliver the level of consistency Arsenal had anticipated, particularly in a number of high-stakes matches.

That shortfall has pushed the club to look at reinforcing their attacking options again this transfer window.

How the Osimhen talks emerged

Conversations about Osimhen arose during broader discussions between Arsenal and Galatasaray concerning separate deals that would see Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri move to the Turkish Super Lig club, per the Daily Telegraph.

It remains unclear whether Arsenal or Galatasaray were the first to raise the subject of a potential Osimhen transfer, and no formal offer has been submitted.

Arsenal are said to have maintained a long-standing interest in the 26-year-old, meaning the topic was not entirely unexpected when it surfaced in those negotiations.

Galatasaray have not publicly placed a price tag on Osimhen but are seeking to recover at minimum the €75 million they spent to sign him.

Comparing Osimhen and Gyokeres by the numbers

Both strikers finished last season as title-winning forwards in their respective leagues, providing a useful basis for comparison.

Osimhen contributed 22 goals and 7 assists across 32 appearances for Galatasaray as they claimed the Turkish Super Lig championship, bringing his total goal contributions to 29, per football statistics site FBREF.

Gyokeres, playing more games across all competitions for Arsenal, scored 21 goals and registered 3 assists in 39 appearances, totalling 24 goal contributions.

On a per-game basis, Osimhen's numbers edge ahead, averaging roughly 0.91 goal contributions per appearance compared to Gyokeres' 0.62.

That difference may be part of what has caught Arsenal's attention as they weigh their options.

Whether the move will materialise remains uncertain. The deal faces practical hurdles, not least Galatasaray's valuation expectations. But the fact that discussions have already begun between the clubs suggests the possibility is being taken seriously on both sides.

Arsenal offer two player for Osimhen

Earlier, Legit,ng reported about Arsenal's interest in Osimhen as discussions with Galatasaray unfold regarding players that could facilitate a move for the Nigerian striker.

With Osimhen's impressive record of 59 goals in 74 appearances, his potential transfer could significantly enhance Arsenal's attacking options and reignite their ambitions for the upcoming season.

Source: Legit.ng