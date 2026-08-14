Victor Osimhen completed Galatasaray's final pre-season training session on Thursday ahead of their August 14 league opener

The Nigerian forward is set to lead the attack as the only senior striker available to coach Okan Buruk this season

Arsenal have enquired about Osimhen's availability and are reportedly willing to offer two players to Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen is expected to start for Galatasaray when the Turkish Super League season gets underway on Friday, August 14, 2026.

The 2026/27 season will start with the champions hosting newly promoted Corum FK at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex in Istanbul at 7:30 PM.

Victor Osimhen set to start for Galatasaray against Corum FK. Photo by Arife Karakum.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray wrapped up its preparations on Thursday at the Florya Oktay Metin facilities with a final training session that included all available squad members.

Osimhen to start against Corum FK

Osimhen was among those who took part, confirming his readiness to lead the attack for manager Okan Buruk from the first competitive fixture of the campaign.

The Super Eagles forward carries significant responsibility this season after Mauro Icardi's departure left him as the only senior centre-forward at Buruk's disposal.

Galatasaray will be counting on him to deliver goals immediately, particularly after a pre-season that failed to inspire confidence; the club lost their final warm-up fixture 2-1 to Villarreal.

However, Osimhen's stay in Istanbul may not extend through the full season. Reports indicate that he remains a target for several top European clubs ahead of the close of the summer transfer window.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal made contact with Galatasaray to test the waters over signing the Nigerian international, moving on that front after submitting an offer to acquire Gabriel Martinelli.

The Gunners have tracked Osimhen for a considerable period, and the Turkish club's position is that he is not for sale this summer.

Despite that stance, Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sweeten any potential deal by offering two players as part of the negotiation, which could change the dynamics of the situation before the window closes.

Arsenal offer two players to Galatasaray

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal offered two players plus cash to Galatasaray to secure the signing of forward Victor Osimhen.

Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri are the two players Arsenal would be willing to part ways with to bring Osimhen to the Emirates Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng