Chelsea Releases Statement After FA Clears Mudryk of Doping, to Rejoin Squad in Hong Kong
- The English Football Association cleared Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk of doping offences after an 18-month investigation
- Mudryk had been absent from club and international duty since December 2024 following a positive test for a banned substance
- Chelsea confirmed the Ukrainian will travel to Hong Kong to join Xabi Alonso's squad for pre-season training
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The English Football Association has cleared Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk of doping offences, bringing an end to a case that kept him away from football for roughly 18 months.
Mudryk was stood down from both club and international duty in December 2024 after testing positive for a prohibited substance and was banned for four years in April 2026.
Throughout the process, the Ukrainian consistently denied any wrongdoing, and the FA, in a statement via Mirror UK, has confirmed that the case has been resolved.
Chelsea releases statement on Mudryk
Chelsea moved quickly after the verdict, releasing an official statement to acknowledge the outcome and outline the next steps for their player.
Mudryk will travel to Hong Kong to join head coach Xabi Alonso and the rest of the Chelsea squad as pre-season preparations continue in Asia.
“We know how much this opportunity to return means to him. Our focus now is on supporting Misha's reintegration into the squad and helping him resume his career," part of the statement reads.
Chelsea will carefully assess Mudryk's fitness before deciding on his role for the new season. Whether he slots straight into the first-team picture or heads out on loan remains to be seen.
The 24-year-old's last outing for Chelsea came in November 2024, when he scored against Heidenheim in the UEFA Conference League. That match proved to be his final appearance before his suspension took effect the following month.
During his time away, Mudryk was also absent from the Ukraine national team setup, with the ban preventing him from featuring in any competitive football.
The resolution of the case after 18 months marks a significant moment for a player who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 in a deal worth up to £89 million. His time at Stamford Bridge had already been disrupted by inconsistent form before the doping matter emerged.
Mudryk eyed 2028 Olympics
Legit.ng previously reported that Mykhailo Mudryk eyed a spot on the Ukrainian athletics team for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics after his suspension.
The winger, who is a reputable speed demon on the football pitch, reportedly wanted to compete for his country at the Summer Olympics as an athlete.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.