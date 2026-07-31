The English Football Association cleared Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk of doping offences after an 18-month investigation

Mudryk had been absent from club and international duty since December 2024 following a positive test for a banned substance

Chelsea confirmed the Ukrainian will travel to Hong Kong to join Xabi Alonso's squad for pre-season training

The English Football Association has cleared Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk of doping offences, bringing an end to a case that kept him away from football for roughly 18 months.

Mudryk was stood down from both club and international duty in December 2024 after testing positive for a prohibited substance and was banned for four years in April 2026.

Mykhailo Mudryk cleared to return after doping charges. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Throughout the process, the Ukrainian consistently denied any wrongdoing, and the FA, in a statement via Mirror UK, has confirmed that the case has been resolved.

Chelsea releases statement on Mudryk

Chelsea moved quickly after the verdict, releasing an official statement to acknowledge the outcome and outline the next steps for their player.

Mudryk will travel to Hong Kong to join head coach Xabi Alonso and the rest of the Chelsea squad as pre-season preparations continue in Asia.

“We know how much this opportunity to return means to him. Our focus now is on supporting Misha's reintegration into the squad and helping him resume his career," part of the statement reads.

Chelsea will carefully assess Mudryk's fitness before deciding on his role for the new season. Whether he slots straight into the first-team picture or heads out on loan remains to be seen.

The 24-year-old's last outing for Chelsea came in November 2024, when he scored against Heidenheim in the UEFA Conference League. That match proved to be his final appearance before his suspension took effect the following month.

During his time away, Mudryk was also absent from the Ukraine national team setup, with the ban preventing him from featuring in any competitive football.

The resolution of the case after 18 months marks a significant moment for a player who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 in a deal worth up to £89 million. His time at Stamford Bridge had already been disrupted by inconsistent form before the doping matter emerged.

Mudryk eyed 2028 Olympics

Legit.ng previously reported that Mykhailo Mudryk eyed a spot on the Ukrainian athletics team for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics after his suspension.

The winger, who is a reputable speed demon on the football pitch, reportedly wanted to compete for his country at the Summer Olympics as an athlete.

Source: Legit.ng