The Federal Government confirmed all financial rewards promised to the Super Falcons after their 2025 WAFCON triumph have been fulfilled

NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko said he is travelling from Glasgow to Morocco to personally hand over house keys to the players

The announcement came just days before Nigeria began their defence of the continental title in Morocco

The Federal Government of Nigeria has fulfilled its reward package for the Super Falcons, confirming that $100,000 bonuses have been paid into each player's bank account and that three-bedroom homes in Abuja will be formally handed over this week.

National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, made the announcement on Friday while attending the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The National Sports Commission has confirmed that houses and $100,000 cash rewards promised by President Bola Tinubu to the Super Falcons have now been paid. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Dikko, via an NSC Instagram post, said he would travel directly to Morocco to present the house keys to the squad ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

"I am leaving Glasgow for Morocco this week to present key to the houses, which His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu promised the Super Falcons after they won the last edition of the WAFCON," Dikko said.

"Even their $100,000 has been paid into their various bank account. We decided to delay the presentation of the key because we wanted a situation, whereby the players will be together. I am sure it will boost their morale ahead of the 2026 WAFCON event, which will kick off in Morocco in a few days."

A year of waiting

President Tinubu had originally announced the reward package after Nigeria defeated hosts Morocco to clinch the 2025 WAFCON title, but the pledge went unfulfilled for nearly a year.

Supporters and former players repeatedly questioned whether the government would honour its commitments before the team returned to Morocco to defend their crown.

Earlier this week, members of the current Super Falcons squad voiced concern that the unresolved promises could undermine confidence within the camp as they prepared for another demanding tournament.

The confirmation that the cash rewards had been processed and that the house keys were on their way appeared to put those worries to rest.

The Super Falcons will also receive national honours as part of the recognition package.

High stakes in Morocco

The 2026 WAFCON is the most competitive edition of the tournament to date, having expanded to 16 teams.

The eventual winners will collect a record $2 million in prize money, and the four semi-finalists will earn automatic spots at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, raising the stakes for every fixture.

Nigeria's title defence, however, got off to a difficult start.

According to CAF Online, the Super Falcons lost 3-2 to Malawi in their opening group match, making the morale boost from the government's announcement all the more timely as the team looks to recover and progress through the competition.

Oshoala reacts after Nigeria's loss to Malawi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the Super Falcons' shocking 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their WAFCON 2026 Group C opener, marking a significant challenge for Nigeria's title defense.

As the team grapples with this unexpected loss, they face a critical match against Zambia, where their hopes of World Cup qualification now hang in the balance.

Source: Legit.ng