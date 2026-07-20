Argentina's president has announced plans for a national holiday despite the country's defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi and his teammates will still receive a heroes' welcome after finishing runners-up to Spain

Javier Milei said the date of the celebration will depend on the decision of the players and coaching staff

Argentina President Javier Milei has announced plans to declare a national holiday in honour of the national football team despite its heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Lionel Scaloni's side fell 1-0 after extra time at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, where Ferran Torres struck the decisive goal in the 106th minute to hand Spain its second World Cup title and end Argentina's reign as champions.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo de Paul dejected during the World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina. Photo by Harry Langer

Source: Getty Images

Although the Albiceleste failed to defend the trophy they won in Qatar four years ago, Milei insisted the players deserved a nationwide celebration for another remarkable campaign.

Milei confirms national holiday plans

According to ESPN, the Argentine leader had chosen not to attend the final because of what he described as personal superstitions surrounding the national team.

Following the final whistle, however, Milei took to social media to confirm that Argentina would still honour the squad's achievement with a public holiday.

He wrote on X:

"In light of the concern regarding the celebrations to mark the Argentine national team's achievement, I would like to inform the public that, depending on what the players and coaching staff decide regarding the date for the celebrations, that day will be declared a national holiday."

Rather than setting a fixed date, the president explained that the timing would depend entirely on the availability and preference of Lionel Scaloni, his coaching staff and the players after returning home from the tournament.

Argentina fall short in title defence

Per BBC, Argentina entered the final hoping to become the first nation in more than six decades to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.

However, Spain controlled large portions of the contest before Ferran Torres eventually broke the deadlock in extra time.

The South Americans struggled to create clear chances throughout the match and failed to register a shot on target during normal time.

Their task became even more difficult late in the game after midfielder Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card and was sent off following a challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí.

Despite the disappointment, Argentina's journey to the final remained impressive.

Scaloni's men topped their group before overcoming Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland and England in the knockout rounds to reach a second consecutive World Cup final.

Captain Lionel Messi once again led from the front, finishing the tournament with eight goals to place second behind France's Kylian Mbappé in the Golden Boot standings.

The 39-year-old also briefly became the World Cup's all-time leading scorer before Mbappé reclaimed the record with a brace in France's third-place playoff against England.

Scaloni issues update on Messi's future

Legit.ng previously reported that Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted he had not yet discussed international retirement with Messi following the World Cup final defeat.

The manager praised his captain's extraordinary contribution to Argentine football, insisting the veteran had earned the right to decide his own future and described Messi as the greatest player to ever play the game.

Source: Legit.ng