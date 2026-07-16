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R. Kelly Makes Fresh Appeal to Donald Trump From Prison
Celebrities

R. Kelly Makes Fresh Appeal to Donald Trump From Prison

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • R. Kelly has formally asked US President Donald Trump to reduce his 31-year prison sentence for serious criminal convictions
  • The singer is seeking a commutation of his sentence rather than a full presidential pardon
  • Kelly’s request comes after his lawyer spent more than a year lobbying the Trump administration for clemency

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American R&B singer R. Kelly has made a fresh attempt to shorten his time behind bars after formally appealing to US President Donald Trump for executive clemency.

According to court records made public by the Office of the Pardon Attorney, the singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has submitted an application to the US Department of Justice.

R Kelly, Donald Trump, prison. USA
R. Kelly asks US President Donald Trump to reduce his 31-year prison sentence for serious criminal convictions. Photos: R Kelly/Donald Trump
Source: Instagram

The request, which is still pending, seeks a commutation of his 31-year sentence.

R Kelly serving time until 2046

Kelly was convicted in 2021 of racketeering after prosecutors accused him of running a criminal enterprise involving women and underage girls.

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He was later convicted in 2022 on child sexual abuse material and child enticement charges.

Although he received a 20-year sentence in the second case, most of it runs concurrently with his earlier sentence, leaving him with a combined 31-year prison term.

The 59-year-old is currently serving his sentence in a federal prison in North Carolina and is not eligible for release until January 2046.

His lawyer, Beau Brindley, has reportedly lobbied Trump for over a year. Kelly has consistently denied the allegations against him.

R Kelly, Donald Trump, prison, USA
R. Kelly is seeking a commutation of his sentence rather than a full presidential pardon. Photo: R Kelly.
Source: Instagram

Diddy's first meal in prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that US rapper and business mogul Diddy was placed in the notorious New York City prison.

Reports revealed Diddy was served three meals daily. He was also expected to get up by 6 a.m. According to TMZ, he will also need to make his bed and clean the floor of his cell.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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