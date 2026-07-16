FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sent an important message to Argentina after qualifying for the 2026 World Cup final

Lionel Messi inspired La Albiceleste to beat England 2-1 in the semifinal played on Wednesday, July 15

Argentina will face Spain in their second consecutive FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, 2026

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sent a strong message to Argentina and England after an exciting 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal at the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 15.

La Albiceleste came back from a goal deficit to win 2-1 and book a spot in this year's World Cup final.

Argentina beat England 2-1 in the semifinal of the 2026 World Cup as FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulates both teams. Photo by: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Infantino's message after Argentina's dramatic win

Gianni Infantino has described the encounter between Argentina and England as one of the most intense and emotional matches of the 23rd edition of the Mundial.

The FIFA boss congratulated La Albiceleste for qualifying for their second consecutive final, while acknowledging the enormous contributions of the Three Lions.

Infantino urged fans and viewers across the globe not to miss both the semifinal and final, as they promise to be exciting. He said:

"What an intense, emotional and incredible Semi-Final in 🇺🇸 Atlanta.

"Congratulations to Argentina on a fantastic win, and well done to England for giving the world so many top moments.

"The fans were once again wonderful, creating a festive atmosphere and backing their teams from start to finish.

"Two more games to go - stay tuned for an epic finish!"

Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in the 55th minute, before Enzo Fernandez equalised in the 85th minute and before Lautaro Martinez scored the winning goal for Argentina, per CNN.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the World Cup winner before Argentina’s 2-1 victory over England in the semi-final.

The supercomputer backed England to eliminate Argentina, while Spain were odds-on favourite to win the tournament for the first time in 16 years.

Source: Legit.ng