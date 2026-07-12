Flamingos secured a convincing aggregate victory over Benin to reach the World Cup

Queen Joseph starred with a brace as Nigeria sealed qualification in Lomé

Ghana also booked a place at the tournament after a dramatic penalty shootout

Nigeria's U17 women's national team, the Flamingos, have booked their place at the 2026 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup after defeating Benin Republic 5-3 in the second leg of their final qualifying tie in Lomé, sealing an 8-5 aggregate triumph.

Holding a narrow 3-2 advantage from the first leg in Ikenne, Bankole Olowookere's side produced another attacking masterclass away from home to confirm their place among the world's best youth teams.

Nigeria U17 women's national football team at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne. Photo by NFF

Source: Getty Images

Flamingos finish the job in style

According to the NFF, Nigeria wasted little time asserting themselves as Mary Dustan opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Benin responded almost immediately to level the contest. Still, the Flamingos regained control through Esther Stephen before Queen Joseph added a third to hand the visitors a comfortable lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Although Benin refused to surrender and found their way back into the match on several occasions, Nigeria remained composed under pressure. Queen Joseph completed her brace in the 76th minute to wrap up a 5-3 victory, ensuring the Flamingos progressed with an emphatic 8-5 aggregate score.

The qualification continues Nigeria's impressive record at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup, where the Flamingos have consistently established themselves as one of Africa's strongest youth sides.

Ghana also seal World Cup ticket

CAF reported that Nigeria will be joined in Morocco by West African rivals Ghana, who edged Senegal 7-6 on penalties after the two-legged contest ended 2-2 on aggregate.

Senegal struck first through Mame Diarra Diallo before Seidatu Wahab restored parity for the Black Maidens before half-time. Neither side could find a winner after the break, forcing a dramatic shootout, where Ghana converted seven of their eight penalties to secure qualification.

The victory sends both Nigeria and Ghana to Morocco later this year as Africa's representatives at the global tournament.

Super Falcons star joins Inter Milan

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Falcons midfielder Toni Payne completed a free transfer to Italian Serie A Femminile club Inter Milan after leaving Women's Super League side Everton at the end of her contract.

Inter confirmed the Nigerian international signed a two-year deal until June 2028, with Payne describing the move as an exciting new chapter in her career.

Source: Legit.ng