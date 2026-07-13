Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

French President Emmanuel Macron Orders Tribute for Terrorist Attacks Victims During World Cup
Football

French President Emmanuel Macron Orders Tribute for Terrorist Attacks Victims During World Cup

by  Olamide Abe
2 min read
  • France's World Cup semi-final against Spain will begin with a special tribute approved by FIFA
  • President Emmanuel Macron personally thanked Gianni Infantino after the request was granted
  • Families of victims also urged Kylian Mbappé and Les Bleus to honour those killed in the 2016 Nice attack

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

France's 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final against Spain will begin with a minute of silence after President Emmanuel Macron secured FIFA's approval to honour victims of the 2016 Nice terrorist attack.

The tribute will take place before Tuesday's blockbuster clash in Dallas, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of one of France's deadliest terrorist attacks, when a truck was deliberately driven into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 people and injuring more than 400 others.

President of France Emmanuel Macron and President of FIFA Gianni Infantino at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final in Lyon. Photo by Marianna Massey
President of France Emmanuel Macron and President of FIFA Gianni Infantino at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final in Lyon. Photo by Marianna Massey
Source: Getty Images

Macron thanks FIFA over tribute

Macron confirmed the decision in a message shared on X, revealing that FIFA President Gianni Infantino approved France's request.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

"Before France-Spain, a minute of silence will be observed in tribute to the victims of the Nice attack, ten years after July 14, 2016."

Read also

Former Argentina World Cup captain and midfielder captain dies at 89

He also thanked FIFA for supporting the initiative.

"Thank you to the President of FIFA for responding to the request of France and of all French people who have mobilised. We will never forget."

According to Reuters, the attack was later claimed by the Islamic State group after the attacker, a 31-year-old Tunisian national, was shot dead by police at the scene.

Families appeal to Mbappé and France

Ahead of the semi-final, relatives of those killed also appealed to France captain Kylian Mbappé and his teammates to pay an additional tribute during the match, per Riviera Radio.

The campaign was launched by Hakim Marzouk, who lost both his sister Fatima and his 12-year-old nephew Mehdi in the attack. He designed a white-and-gold "Heart of the Angels" emblem featuring the names of all 86 victims.

The online campaign has urged the French team to wear the symbol, use black armbands or publicly honour the victims during the World Cup fixture. The appeal has also received support from other bereaved families, including Audrey Borla, who lost her twin sister in the tragedy.

Read also

2026 World Cup: Man with accurate prediction record picks Argentina vs Switzerland QF winner

Macron is also expected to attend the national remembrance ceremony in Nice on July 14.

Cubarsí sends warning to Mbappé

Legit.ng previously reported that Spain defender Pau Cubarsí insisted Kylian Mbappé's reputation would not intimidate La Roja ahead of their FIFA World Cup semi-final against France.

The Barcelona youngster acknowledged Mbappé's quality but stressed that Spain's defenders would remain focused on their overall game plan rather than allowing the Real Madrid star's reputation to influence their approach.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olamide Abe avatar

Olamide Abe (Sports Editor) Olamide Abe is an IOC, FIFA, FIBA, UEFA, CAF, IAAF and ITTF accredited pan-African sports journalist specialising in football, athletics, basketball and athlete-focused feature reporting. He is known for exclusive interviews, detailed match coverage, and in-depth analysis of Nigerian sports. Email: olamide.abe@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Kylian MbappeFIFA World Cup
Hot:
Dawn staley Afcon 2025 Airtel tariffs Bambam teddy Matt czuchry