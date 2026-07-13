France's World Cup semi-final against Spain will begin with a special tribute approved by FIFA

President Emmanuel Macron personally thanked Gianni Infantino after the request was granted

Families of victims also urged Kylian Mbappé and Les Bleus to honour those killed in the 2016 Nice attack

France's 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final against Spain will begin with a minute of silence after President Emmanuel Macron secured FIFA's approval to honour victims of the 2016 Nice terrorist attack.

The tribute will take place before Tuesday's blockbuster clash in Dallas, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of one of France's deadliest terrorist attacks, when a truck was deliberately driven into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 people and injuring more than 400 others.

President of France Emmanuel Macron and President of FIFA Gianni Infantino at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final in Lyon. Photo by Marianna Massey

Source: Getty Images

Macron thanks FIFA over tribute

Macron confirmed the decision in a message shared on X, revealing that FIFA President Gianni Infantino approved France's request.

"Before France-Spain, a minute of silence will be observed in tribute to the victims of the Nice attack, ten years after July 14, 2016."

He also thanked FIFA for supporting the initiative.

"Thank you to the President of FIFA for responding to the request of France and of all French people who have mobilised. We will never forget."

According to Reuters, the attack was later claimed by the Islamic State group after the attacker, a 31-year-old Tunisian national, was shot dead by police at the scene.

Families appeal to Mbappé and France

Ahead of the semi-final, relatives of those killed also appealed to France captain Kylian Mbappé and his teammates to pay an additional tribute during the match, per Riviera Radio.

The campaign was launched by Hakim Marzouk, who lost both his sister Fatima and his 12-year-old nephew Mehdi in the attack. He designed a white-and-gold "Heart of the Angels" emblem featuring the names of all 86 victims.

The online campaign has urged the French team to wear the symbol, use black armbands or publicly honour the victims during the World Cup fixture. The appeal has also received support from other bereaved families, including Audrey Borla, who lost her twin sister in the tragedy.

Macron is also expected to attend the national remembrance ceremony in Nice on July 14.

Cubarsí sends warning to Mbappé

Legit.ng previously reported that Spain defender Pau Cubarsí insisted Kylian Mbappé's reputation would not intimidate La Roja ahead of their FIFA World Cup semi-final against France.

The Barcelona youngster acknowledged Mbappé's quality but stressed that Spain's defenders would remain focused on their overall game plan rather than allowing the Real Madrid star's reputation to influence their approach.

Source: Legit.ng