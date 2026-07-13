Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen expressed his desire to earn a university degree after his football career, citing the short lifespan of professional sport

Osimhen dropped out of school in SSS3 to pursue football and support his financially struggling family in Lagos, calling it a rare 'make or break' decision

The Super Eagles forward warned young people against abandoning their education, stressing his story should not be seen as a blueprint to follow

Galatasaray and Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has opened up about his ambitions beyond football, revealing that returning to school to earn a university degree is one of his most cherished goals once his playing days are over.

The 27-year-old spoke candidly about how education remains a priority for him despite the enormous success he has built on the pitch.

Victor Osimhen has revealed that one of his biggest dreams away from football is to return to school and earn a university degree. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, in a video by Instablog, posted by Carter, emphasised that professional football careers are finite, typically lasting no more than two to two-and-a-half decades, and that he is determined to be ready for what comes after.

"I'd love to go back to school and earn a degree because football only lasts 20–25 years. I already have investments, but I want to prove you can drop out, become successful, and still return to school to finish your education," Osimhen said.

Osimhen's difficult path from Lagos

Osimhen traced his decision to leave school back to his childhood in the Olusosun area of Lagos, where his family faced severe financial hardship.

His sisters worked to cover his school fees, but the pressure at home grew too intense.

The 2023 CAF Men's Player of the Year winner made the decision to drop out during Senior Secondary School Three (SSS 3) and channel all his energy into football, gambling that a professional career could lift his family out of poverty.

The gamble paid off in spectacular fashion, but Osimhen was firm that his path should serve as a caution rather than an inspiration for young people considering similar choices.

He described his situation as a rare "make or break" moment and urged students to remain committed to their studies.

Osimhen seal record move to Galatasaray

On the pitch, Osimhen's journey has reached remarkable heights.

After an impressive loan spell in Turkey, Galatasaray completed a permanent transfer from Napoli worth €75 million, a figure that made him the most expensive signing in Turkish football history, per Transfermarkt.

The Nigerian forward signed a contract running until June 30, 2029, and reportedly earns approximately €21 million per season.

Since settling in Istanbul, Osimhen has been central to Galatasaray's dominance in domestic football, contributing to back-to-back Süper Lig title victories and claiming the league's Golden Boot award.

His European displays have also drawn widespread attention, highlighted by a Champions League hat-trick against Ajax.

Osimhen drops hint about his Galatasaray future

In another development, Legit.ng highlighted facts about Osimhen's promising future with Galatasaray, amidst growing transfer interest from top European clubs.

His commitment to elevating the Turkish league and passion for the Galatasaray fanbase paints a picture of a player deeply invested in his current club, despite the allure of big names like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Source: Legit.ng