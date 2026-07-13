US publishes 5 ways foreigners can apply for Green Card through family

The US government published five family-based routes through which foreign nationals can apply for a Green Card

Immediate relatives of US citizens, including spouses, young children, and parents, qualify under the first and broadest category

The US government also listed four other family-based routes through which people can apply for a Green Card in the country

The United States government has outlined five distinct family-based routes through which foreign nationals can obtain a Green Card, offering a clearer picture of who qualifies for permanent residency through a family connection.

The information, published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), covers a range of relationships, from immediate family ties to more specific circumstances such as bereavement and domestic abuse.

US announces 5 ways people can apply for Green Card through family, explains conditions. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

On the official US immigration website, US Green Card categories under family include:

Immediate relative of a U.S. citizen

Other relative of a U.S. citizen/ lawful permanent resident

Fiancé(e) of a U.S. citizen

Widow(er) of a U.S. citizen or the fiancé(e)’s child

Victims of abuse

1. US Green Card for Immediate relatives

The broadest and most accessible route is reserved for immediate relatives of US citizens. This covers spouses, unmarried children under the age of 21, and parents of US citizens who are at least 21 years old.

Because this category carries no annual visa cap, applicants generally face shorter waiting times than those in other family-based groups.

2. US Green Card for other relatives

The second route caters to a wider circle of relatives. Family members of US citizens who fall outside the immediate relative category, such as unmarried sons or daughters aged 21 and above, married sons or daughters, and siblings of US citizens who are at least 21, may apply under this group.

Relatives of lawful permanent residents are also covered here, including spouses, unmarried children under 21, and unmarried sons or daughters aged 21 and above.

3. US Green Card for Fiancé

The third route applies to fiancés of US citizens. Individuals admitted to the United States on a K-1 fiancé visa, as well as children admitted on a K-2 visa as the child of such a fiancé, may use this pathway to apply for a Green Card after their arrival.

4. US Green Card for Widows/widowers

The fourth category is for widows and widowers of US citizens. To be eligible, the applicant must have been legally married to their US citizen spouse at the time that spouse passed away.

5. US Green Card for violence victims

The fifth and final route is designated for victims of battery or extreme cruelty, under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). This self-petition option is available to abused spouses of US citizens or lawful permanent residents, abused unmarried children under the age of 21 of US citizens or lawful permanent residents, and abused parents of US citizens. Importantly, this pathway allows victims to apply without the knowledge or involvement of their abuser.

Each of the five categories carries its own specific conditions and supporting documentation requirements. Prospective applicants are advised to consult the USCIS Green Card eligibility page directly to confirm which category applies to their situation and to understand the steps involved in filing a petition.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng