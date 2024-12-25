Victor Osimhen found himself embroiled in a contract standoff with Napoli earlier in the summer of 2024

The Nigerian forward was frozen out of the first-team setup after he made clear his intent to depart the club ahead of the current season

Former Napoli coach, Rudi Garcia, has slammed club president Aurelio De Laurentiis for his handling of the Osimhen contract situation

Former Napoli coach, Rudi Garcia, has recently criticised club president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, over his handling of Victor Osimhen's contract saga and other related matters.

Osimhen and the Napoli hierarchy were at odds during the summer, with reports suggesting that the Serie A club deliberately thwarted every attempt by the Nigerian forward to secure a move away.

Rudi Garcia and Victor Osimhen during the Serie A match between Frosinone Calcio and SSC Napoli at Benito Stirpe stadium. Image: Cesare Purini/Mondadori.

Source: Getty Images

Despite attracting significant interest from several top clubs, every offer for Osimhen fell through, and the striker found himself ostracised from the first-team setup.

Ultimately, a compromise was reached, and Osimhen secured a loan move to Galatasaray, bringing an end to the protracted standoff.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Garcia placed the blame squarely on De Laurentiis, accusing the Napoli president of lacking the footballing expertise needed to manage such situations effectively.

Garcia slams Laurentiis for Osimhen saga

Speaking in an interview as captured by media outlet, Haber Sarı Kırmızı, the 60-year-old tactician, didn’t hold back in his criticism of the Napoli president:

"Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis doesn't understand football.

"If he had kept me instead of letting me go, we would have qualified for the Champions League instead of finishing 10th. I'm 60 years old; I can't let a president tell me how to field the team.

"At that time, more than half of the players and staff wanted to leave Napoli. De Laurentiis started to meddle in everything, from tactics and systems to my preferences.

"I was made to pay the price because I told him to stay in his own area.

"The contracts of Victor Osimhen and Piotr Zielinski had to be renewed. One of them renewed his contract after a long time, while the other did not renew at all and was transferred to Inter."

Garcia’s remarks appear justified, as midfielder Piotr Zielinski recently shed light on the tense atmosphere at Napoli before his departure, as reported by Napoli Zone.

Meanwhile, Osimhen remains expected to leave Napoli in the summer of 2025, with several clubs, including top English Premier League sides, reportedly vying for his signature.

Reason Galatasaray cannot sign Osimhen surfaces

Legit.ng in another report detailed a Turkish coach has explained the reason why Galatasaray cannot sign Osimhen permanently.

The Nigerian forward remains heavily linked with the Istanbul outfit on a permanent transfer, but it has to be detailed that the chances of a deal materialising appear little.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng