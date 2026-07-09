NOUN Vice-Chancellor Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma addressed the Department of Philosophy's 3rd Lecture Series in Abuja on Thursday, July 9, 2026

Prof. Uduma argued that Western epistemology since Descartes isolated the individual knower from history, culture, and community

African philosophy treats relational thinking not as a new trend but as a longstanding foundation of its intellectual tradition

The Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma, has declared that relational epistemologies represent one of the most profound philosophical conversations of our era, adding that African philosophy has long placed relational thinking at its core.

Prof. Uduma made the remarks on Thursday, July 9, 2026, while addressing the Department of Philosophy's 3rd Lecture Series held in Abuja.

On Thursday, July 9, Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma spoke at NOUN's 3rd Lecture Series in Abuja. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, July 9, stated that the event was themed "Relational Thinking: On the Challenges of Relational Epistemologies."

He participated via Zoom, noting that his contribution carried the weight of both a philosopher and an institutional leader responsible for the creation, preservation, and dissemination of knowledge.

Western epistemology and the isolated knower

The Vice-Chancellor traced the dominant strand of modern epistemology back to René Descartes, arguing that it had long privileged the idea of an autonomous, rational individual as the source of all knowledge.

"Whether through rationalism or empiricism, knowledge was often conceived as the achievement of an individual consciousness seeking certainty through detached reflection or sensory experience," he said.

In that model, Prof. Uduma observed, the knowing subject was entirely separated from history, culture, language, and community.

He challenged that framework by posing a series of philosophical questions:

"What does it mean to know? Who is the knower? Under what conditions is knowledge possible? What is the relationship between the individual, the community, and truth?"

African philosophy's enduring relational tradition

Prof. Uduma, a Professor of Logic and Barrister of Law, argued that for African philosophy, relationality is neither new nor borrowed from contemporary Western discourse.

"Across the continent, relationality has long constituted a foundational principle of metaphysics, ethics, politics, and epistemology," he said.

He added that African philosophy "does not approach relational thinking as a newly discovered intellectual fashion. It approaches it as one of its enduring philosophical inheritances."

The guest lecturer for the event was Prof. Anke Graness of the University of Hildesheim, Germany, whose citation was delivered by the Acting Head of Department, Dr. Helen T. Olujede.

Prof. Graness's research spans the history of philosophy, philosophy in Africa, intellectual history, global justice, and feminist theory.

The two-hour virtual lecture included a Questions and Answers session moderated by Dr. Uduagwu and Dr. Afoka, with Dr. Umar Bala delivering the recapitulation of the main arguments.

Aba to get NOUN study centre

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Alex Otti, governor of Abia state, directed relevant agencies to begin the search for a temporary site for a study centre of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Aba, in a move aimed at expanding access to higher education in the commercial city.

Otti issued the directive on Tuesday, May 5, while receiving the Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma, who paid him a courtesy visit at his country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South local government area.

Source: Legit.ng