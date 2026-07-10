The Algerian Football Federation moved Karim Belhocine to the front of the queue to replace Vladimir Petkovic as national team coach

Belhocine impressed FAF officials with his Belgian Pro League experience and knowledge of Algerian football

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, previously linked to the vacancy, looks set to stay in Nigeria after the NFF reportedly finalised a contract extension to 2030

Algeria's pursuit of a new national team coach appears to be closing in on Karim Belhocine, a French-Algerian manager with roots in Belgian football, effectively ending what had been a brief but notable flirtation with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle.

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) now considers Belhocine the leading candidate to succeed Vladimir Petkovic, whose position came under severe scrutiny after Algeria's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a defeat to Switzerland.

Algeria continues their search for a new manager, with former Watford assistant coach Karim Belhocine emerging as the leading candidate to replace Vladimir Petkovic. Photo by Johan Eyckens

Source: Getty Images

Belhocine's credentials draw FAF interest

Belhocine brings a well-travelled coaching profile to the table.

According to AfricaFoot, the 48-year-old manager spent significant time at Anderlecht in Belgium, where he served as both assistant coach and caretaker manager on multiple occasions, before taking charge of Charleroi and KV Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League.

His most recent role in European football was as an assistant at Watford in England.

Belhocine took over as head coach of Algerian Ligue 1 club JS Kabylie on July 4, just days before the FAF's interest in him became public.

According to Algerian outlet TSA, federation officials are drawn to his UEFA Pro Licence, tactical sophistication, and his dual familiarity with European and North African football environments.

Petkovic remains Algeria's coach on paper, but the FAF is expected to address his future at an upcoming federal bureau meeting amid growing pressure for change.

What this means for Chelle and Nigeria

Chelle had emerged as a surprise name in the Algeria conversation, with reports from Europe suggesting FAF representatives had made contact with the Franco-Malian coach and that his agent, Jibril Oualane, had even travelled to Algeria for exploratory talks.

The interest was understandable given Chelle's rising stock in African football.

He steered Mali to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, then took charge of Nigeria and delivered a third-place finish at the 2025 AFCON. A previous stint at Algerian club MC Oran also gave him some cultural grounding in the country.

However, that interest appears to have cooled considerably.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly finalising a long-term extension that would keep Chelle in charge of the Super Eagles until 2030.

Under the proposed terms, his monthly salary would rise from $50,000 to $100,000, and his responsibilities would expand to include oversight of Nigeria's Under-23 Olympic team and a broader role in the country's football development.

Chelle was appointed in January of last year but could not guide the Super Eagles to the 2026 World Cup, though his overall record across 18 months drew enough praise to earn him a renewed mandate.

Algeria contact Chelle for coaching role

Earlier, Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the recent developments surrounding the Algerian team, including their contact with Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle following their elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As tensions mount and the future of current coach Vladimir Petkovic hangs in balance, Chelle's tactical acumen and impressive track record could be pivotal in shaping Algeria’s next chapter in international football.

Source: Legit.ng