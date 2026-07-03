The Federation of Algerian Football (FAF) have reportedly contacted Eric Chelle for their managerial position

The Desert Foxes were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 2-0 loss to Switzerland in the Round of 32

Vladimir Petkovic’s future is in doubt and Chelle is seen as a replacement even though he recently agreed a new deal

The Federation of Algerian Football (FAF) has reportedly contacted Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle over the country’s managerial position.

Vladimir Petkovic’s future is in doubt after the Desert Foxes were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 32 after a 2-0 loss to Switzerland.

Algeria contact Eric Chelle after World Cup elimination. Photo by Mikolaj Barnabell.

Source: Getty Images

Petkovic signed a new contract before the tournament, but the federation could take a drastic step on the manager after the World Cup failure.

Algeria contact Eric Chelle

According to Foot Mercato, FAF have contacted Eric Chelle to take over the position of Les Fennecs’ head coach after their World Cup elimination.

The Algerian federation has yet to fire Petkovic but are weighing up replacements in case they decide to part ways with the Serbian manager.

Chelle is currently under contract as the head coach of the Nigerian national team until December 2026, and recently agreed an extension.

The Algerians are reportedly baffled at some of the manager’s tactical and team selection decisions, particularly during the loss to Switzerland.

He opted not to play a recognised number nine and started youngster Ibrahim Maza as false nine, a decision Switzerland team admitted surprised them.

The federation targets Eric Chelle because of his style of play and in-depth knowledge of African football, which he displayed with Mali and Nigeria.

Petkovic reflects on Algeria’s loss

Head coach Vladimir Petkovic reflects on his team’s performance after their elimination from the 2026 World Cup, claiming that his side paid heavily for their defensive frailties.

“I can't necessarily say it's down ‌to the defence or the defensive unit as a whole, but certainly, in terms of the way we defended as a team, ‌we have been made to pay very ⁠heavily for that,” Petkovic told FIFA.

“Every time we've made our first mistake, we've conceded a goal ... the opposition had three chances and they scored two of those. We had more opportunities than they did, but unfortunately that's the way it is.”

Despite the Round of 32 elimination, Petkovic took positives from the tournament, and said that the team must learn from their shortcomings going forward.

“It was already a big success to be back at ‌ a competition like this after 12 years away. And making it through the group stage for only the second ‌time in our history, I think that's also an excellent result," he added.

Eric Chelle snubbed Angola

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle snubbed Angola after the Antelopes approached him after leading Nigeria to AFCON 2025 bronze.

The manager has been on the radar of many African nations, including Tunisia, but has honoured his contract and remained with Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng