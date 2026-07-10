Zamfara State approved six months of maternity leave for female civil servants to promote exclusive breastfeeding and improve maternal health

The Head of Service announced the approval on Thursday during a visit by a civil society nutrition advocacy delegation backed by UNICEF

Governor Dauda Lawal also approved N500 million in nutrition counterpart funding last year, with officials expecting equal or greater commitment in 2026

Zamfara State has extended maternity leave for female civil servants to six months, a policy shift the state government says is designed to strengthen exclusive breastfeeding practices and reduce child malnutrition across the state.

The State Head of Service, Alhaji Yakubu Haidara, disclosed the development on Thursday in Gusau while hosting a delegation from the Civil Society–Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), a coalition working with UNICEF support to push for better nutrition funding and policy commitments at the state level.

Dauda Lawal approves six-month maternity leave for female civil servants Photo Credit: @daudalawal

Source: Twitter

Haidara attributed the decision directly to Governor Dauda Lawal, saying the approval demonstrated the governor's resolve to address persistent malnutrition among children in the state. "I believe the governor's approval is aimed at addressing malnutrition among children in the state," he said.

Why Extended Maternity Leave Matters

The Head of Service framed the new policy as more than an administrative adjustment, describing maternity leave as a critical window for both mother and child. "It provides essential time for physical recovery, prevents postpartum depression, facilitates exclusive breastfeeding and promotes vital emotional bonding," Haidara told the delegation.

He added that the objectives of the state government and civil society organisations aligned closely on the question of child welfare. "I believe we are all working towards protecting our children and ensuring good health for future generations," he said.

Haidara also referenced the N500 million counterpart funding that Governor Lawal approved for nutrition programmes last year, expressing confidence that the governor would maintain or increase that commitment in the current year. "I believe this year also the governor will do the same or even more for nutrition activities in the state," he said.

He pledged continued engagement with development partners and civil society bodies, saying: "I want to assure you of the state's commitment to continue partnering with you in addressing malnutrition among children."

CS-SUNN Hails Governor's Response

CS-SUNN State Coordinator, Kabiru Jangeru, described the approval as a meaningful step forward in the effort to protect maternal and child nutrition in Zamfara. He noted that malnutrition remained a leading threat to child survival and called for sustained investment and stronger collaboration among all stakeholders.

Jangeru said the six-month window would give mothers the time needed to breastfeed exclusively, which he argued would significantly cut malnutrition rates and improve health outcomes for infants. "We appreciate the governor for the kind gesture and quick response to our advocacy," he said.

He also acknowledged the role of the Head of Service in facilitating the process. "We also appreciate the Head of Service for the timely facilitation that led to the governor's approval," Jangeru added.

The CS-SUNN delegation had visited Gusau to advocate for the extended leave policy alongside increased nutrition budget allocations and more effective tracking of fund releases to ensure timely implementation of nutrition interventions statewide.

Advocacy group commends Zamfara for six-month maternity leave Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Report reveals Turji Bello's activities in Zamfara border

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sokoto has come under tension following reports that bandit leader, Bello Turji, was carrying out weapon training and tactical exercises in some communities.

It was also disclosed that the activities were being carried out at the communities along the Sokoto-Zamfara border corridor in the northwest.

The alarm was raised by Basharu Altine, the Sokoto state coordinator of the Movement for Social Justice and Good Governance.

Source: Legit.ng