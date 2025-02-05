Neymar has returned to Brazilian club Santos after what could be described as a calamitous spell in Saudi Arabia

The former Barcelona star practically cashed out from Al-Hilal where he was placed on a £2.5million a week salary

He was spotted in Santos training on Wednesday afternoon after he agreed to terminate his contract in the Middle East

Brazilian superstar Neymar has returned to his childhood club Santos after his calamitous move to Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Viral footage shows the 33-year-old arriving for his first training session as he touched down by helicopter.

His career has been plagued by recurring injuries and moved from inflated expectations to the curse of celebrity excess.

Neymar terminates his Al-Hilal deal as he returns to Santos. Photo: Mauro Horita.

Source: Getty Images

Tribuna reports that after just 18 months with Al-Hilal, the forward's contract was terminated by mutual agreement allowing him to return to Brazil.

Details of Neymar's contract with Al-Hilal

The Saudi Pro League club splashed a staggering £77million to sign the superstar from French club Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023.

Neymar was immediately placed on a weekly salary of £2.5million a week.

About 85 per cent of the amount will be paid to him for the remainder of the season according to The Guardian.

As a result, the former Barcelona star earned £322million for seven appearances, three assists and one goal.

Neymar's journey at Al-Hilal

After five matches with the club, he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while on duty with the national team.

The forward ruptured ACL during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023.

That incident saw him spend more than one year on the sidelines and then he returned in October 2024 during an AFC Champions League Elite game.

Al-Hilal fans thought their record signing was fully back, however he could only manage one more in continental competition against Esteghlal.

A couple of weeks later, he hit was by a hamstring injury and it seemed there was no possibility of a return. His deal was terminated by mutual agreement.

Neymar desperate for World Cup action

Following his return to Santos, Neymar is desperate to work on his level and fitness and prepare for the 2026 World Cup, YS Scores reports.

Efforts are underway to ensure the star is fully ready for the national team engagements leading to the global showpiece.

Further reports claim that Santos believe Neymar will be able to restore the enthusiasm he had and his great passion for playing.

Neymar speaks on Ballon d'Or miss out

Legit.ng earlier reported that Neymar recently explained why he failed to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

The former PSG star admitted that injuries stopped him from reaching the peak of his professional footballing career.

He added that despite his achievements with Barcelona, his prime years were at Paris Saint-Germain.

