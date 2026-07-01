Galatasaray have reportedly received two separate €120 million offers for Victor Osimhen from Europe and Saudi Arabia

Atlético Madrid are said to have failed with an earlier approach for the Nigerian striker

Manchester United have reportedly cooled their long-standing interest due to the enormous financial demands involved in any deal

Victor Osimhen's transfer saga has taken another dramatic turn after reports emerged that Galatasaray are weighing up two massive offers worth €120 million each for the Nigerian superstar.

The Super Eagles striker remains one of the most sought-after players in world football following another prolific campaign in Turkey, and interest in his services continues to intensify as the summer transfer window gathers momentum.

Galatasaray have reportedly received two €120 million bids for star striker Victor Osimhen this summer. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

With clubs from Europe and Saudi Arabia both pushing aggressively for elite attacking talent, Osimhen has once again found himself at the centre of one of football's biggest transfer stories.

Two €120 million offers arrive for Osimhen

According to Turkish outlet Transfer Hub, Galatasaray have received two different bids valued at €120 million.

One proposal reportedly comes from a major European side, while the other has arrived from a Saudi Arabian club eager to bring the Nigerian international to the Middle East.

The identity of the Saudi Pro League team has not been revealed, adding another layer of intrigue to an already complicated transfer battle.

The figures involved underline Osimhen's standing in the modern game.

Few strikers combine his pace, movement, and relentless goalscoring instincts, making him one of the most valuable forwards available on the current market.

For Galatasaray, the decision now extends beyond football as accepting either offer would represent one of the biggest transfer deals in the club's history.

Atlético Madrid snubbed as Osimhen interest intensifies

Interest in Osimhen stretches across several elite European clubs.

Atlético Madrid are understood to have already submitted a substantial proposal, only for their approach to be rejected.

That setback has not cooled speculation surrounding the Nigerian forward, whose stock continues to rise following another impressive season in the Turkish Super Lig.

The striker has established himself as the focal point of Galatasaray's attack and remains a fan favourite because of his goals that has led the club to back-to-back Super Lig titles.

With multiple clubs now circling, the battle for his signature appears far from over.

Manchester United step away from Osimhen pursuit

While fresh bidders continue to emerge, one long-time admirer seems to have backed away.

A Saudi Arabian club has now entered the race to sign the Super Eagles' talisman Victor Osimhen. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly decided against pursuing Osimhen despite years of interest in the Nigerian star, per GOAL.

The Premier League giants have consistently monitored his progress and were frequently linked with a move during previous transfer windows.

However, the financial realities surrounding a deal have reportedly forced a change in direction.

The combination of a huge transfer fee and substantial salary expectations has made the operation difficult to justify under the club's current recruitment strategy.

Osimhen's lucrative earnings in Turkey, enhanced by favourable tax conditions, have only added to the challenge.

For many United supporters, the prospect of seeing the Super Eagles talisman at Old Trafford may now be little more than a dream.

Osimhen drops hint about Galatasaray's future

In a related development, Legit.ng highlighted facts about Osimhen's promising future with Galatasaray, amid significant transfer interest from elite European clubs.

As he expressed his eagerness to return to Istanbul and the unparalleled atmosphere of the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex, supporters are left wondering if he will remain a key figure in the Turkish league next season.

Source: Legit.ng