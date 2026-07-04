A young Nigerian lady has mentioned what she saw at the Dangote Refinery when she used the binoculars at the facility

She went on an excursion to the location with her school's vice chancellor and other academic staff, including the dean

She mentioned in the video some areas they were not allowed to capture on camera at the Dangote Refinery facility, and explained why

Several months after the Dangote Refinery began the production of petroleum products, a young lady who visited the facility shared what she saw through a pair of binoculars during the tour.

She explained at the beginning of the clip that she visited the Dangote Refinery alongside the vice-chancellor of her university and several other academic staff members.

Young lady documents Dangote Refinery visit, explains why some places cannot be filmed. Photo Source: TikTok/symply_deraprecious, Twitter/AlikoDangote

Source: TikTok

Lady details her visit to Dangote refinery

While many of those she went with were engrossed in different activities, the lady, @symply_deraprecious, documented her experience by recording a video of almost everything she saw. However, she explained that she was not allowed to take videos or photos inside some parts of the facility for security reasons.

The first place she visited when she arrived at the Dangote Refinery was the section close to the Atlantic Ocean.

When she got there, she saw some people using the binoculars provided at the facility. When it was her turn, she looked through them and revealed what she saw in the Atlantic Ocean.

The young lady said:

"We drove down to the first facility, called the Atlantic Ocean, where the dispatching and collection of crude oil is done."

"With these binoculars, I was able to view a very distant ship very clearly and much closer."

Lady visits Dangote Refinery, reveals what she saw through binoculars at the facility. Photo Source: TikTok/symply_deraprecious

Source: TikTok

She also spoke about other facilities at the Dangote Refinery in the video and eventually showed where crude oil is stored.

Speaking about the crude oil storage facility in her TikTok video, she said:

"This is the crude oil tank farm, where they store their crude oil, with a large capacity of 120 million metres and a height of 9.5 metres."

Her observations drew the attention of many people online after she posted the video.

Reactions as lady tours Dangote refinery

Favy stressed:

"Wow, this is massive."

🌸 𝒎𝒚 𝒉𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 noted:

"My twinnny."

Victor Duru wrote:

"Congratulations. What an amazing experience it is."

William Samuel added:

"Congratulations. Thanks for the detailed documentary."

Loveth Ezindu said:

"The experience was amazing."

Watch the video detailing her experience at the Dangote Refinery below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an entrepreneur shared his excitement after visiting the Dangote Oil Refinery in Lagos for the first time.

He described the refinery as the world's largest single-train refinery and said he felt privileged to witness such a landmark project built by a Nigerian in Nigeria.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she missed a potential opportunity to work with one of Dangote's companies.

She said a virtual assistant she hired replied to the company's message in a way that turned down the offer before she saw it, making her lose the opportunity.

South African chemical engineer visits Dangote Refinery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a chemical engineer from South Africa shared her experience after visiting the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

She described the visit as an unforgettable learning experience, saying it gave her a better understanding of chemical engineering and allowed her to see one of the world's largest refineries up close.

Source: Legit.ng