A Lagos court has fixed a date to deliver judgment in Mompha's alleged N6 billion money laundering case

Both the EFCC and the socialite's legal team have concluded their final arguments before the court

The anti-graft agency and the defence presented sharply different positions on whether the prosecution proved its case

The legal battle involving popular Nigerian socialite Ismaila Mustapha, better known as Mompha, has entered a decisive phase.

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Monday, June 29, reserved judgment in the alleged N6 billion money-laundering case involving the socialite and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

EFCC arraigns Mompha for an alleged N6 billion money laundering. Photo: Mompha/EFCC.

Source: Instagram

Justice Mojisola Dada fixed October 15, 2026, to deliver judgment after lawyers representing both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the defendant adopted their final written addresses, reports The Cable.

Mompha’s money laundering trial

Legit.ng reports that Mompha is standing trial alongside his company on eight counts of fraud filed by the EFCC.

The charges include alleged conspiracy, money laundering, retention of proceeds of unlawful activities, failure to disclose assets and possession of documents containing false pretences.

The socialite had earlier been granted bail after his arraignment.

Initially, the court fixed his bail at N200 million, but the amount was later reduced to N25 million following further proceedings.

The Guardian also reported that during the latest hearing, Mompha's lawyer, Kolawole Salami, urged the court to discharge and acquit his client.

According to him, the EFCC failed to establish the allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

He argued that the prosecution could not rely solely on Mompha's extra-judicial statement as proof of the offences alleged.

Salami also maintained that none of the prosecution witnesses presented direct or circumstantial evidence linking his client to conspiracy.

The defence insisted that although Mompha chose not to enter a defence, the burden of proof remained with the prosecution.

The prosecution, however, maintained that it successfully established its case.

Counsel for the EFCC, S. I. Suleiman, informed the court that the commission called six witnesses and tendered documentary evidence supporting the charges.

He urged the court to convict the defendants, alleging that the bank accounts belonging to the defendants were used to launder proceeds of internet fraud.

According to the prosecutor, the case presents an opportunity for the judiciary to send a strong message against financial crimes capable of damaging Nigeria's international reputation.

Justice Mojisola Dada fixed October 15, 2026, to deliver judgment on Mompha's case. Photo: Mompha.

Source: Facebook

Mompha buys house for son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mompha was certainly not here for the people telling him how to raise his son, and he's wasting no time in letting them know.

Recall that Mompha had acquired a house for his little son in Dubai to honour his 6th birthday.

The news caused quite a stir on social media as many people felt it was unnecessary to spend such an amount on a child. People felt he should have invested the money in his education.

Source: Legit.ng