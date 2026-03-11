Nigeria U-20 captain Daniel Daga has been sentenced to six months in prison by a Norwegian court

The Flying Eagles captain was convicted of sexual activity without consent

Daga’s Norwegian club Molde FK has suspended him indefinitely pending the appeal process

Captain of the Nigeria U-20 national football team, Daniel Daga, has been sentenced to six months in prison after a court in Norway found him guilty of sexual activity without consent.

The verdict was delivered by the Nordmøre and Romsdal District Court on Tuesday, March 10, following proceedings that examined allegations brought against the 19-year-old midfielder.

According to reports from Norwegian media TV2Norway, the case centered on an incident involving an unnamed woman that allegedly occurred in April 2025.

The court concluded that the act had taken place without consent and therefore ruled against the young Nigerian footballer.

In addition to the prison sentence, Daga was ordered to pay legal costs amounting to NOK 10,000, which is approximately ₦1.45million in Nigerian currency.

Under Norwegian legal procedure, the ruling is not yet final as the case remains open pending a potential appeal by the player’s legal team.

Daga's legal team plans to appeal conviction

Despite the conviction, Daga’s legal representative, Astrid Bolstad, has insisted that the Nigerian footballer maintains his innocence and will challenge the ruling.

According to Bolstad, the 19-year-old midfielder believes the encounter in question was consensual and expressed disappointment with the court’s decision.

Bolstad further confirmed that preparations are underway to file an appeal against the judgment.

“He is terribly sorry that the verdict was the way it was,” Bolstad said following the ruling.

“He believes he is innocent and that everything happened with consent.”

The appeal process could take several months to be concluded, meaning the case will remain active within the Norwegian legal system until a final decision is reached.

The situation has drawn significant attention within football circles in Nigeria and Norway, particularly because of Daga’s status as a rising talent in Nigerian football.

Molde suspends Daga till further notice

Following the court’s decision, Daga’s club Molde FK released a statement confirming that the Flying Eagles captain has been sidelined indefinitely from all matchday activities, The Cable reports.

The Norwegian club explained that the decision was taken due to the seriousness of the situation and the ongoing legal process.

“Based on the situation and the ongoing legal process, the club has decided that the player will not be part of the match squad until further notice,” the statement read.

Daga joined Molde at the beginning of the 2025 season and quickly became a notable figure within the squad.

Since arriving in Norway, the Nigerian midfielder has made 15 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Before his move to Europe, the young footballer had already built a reputation on the international stage with Nigeria’s youth teams.

He represented the Flying Eagles at both the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, tournaments that showcase some of the most promising young players in world football.

The conviction now casts uncertainty over the immediate future of the midfielder’s career as he awaits the outcome of the appeal process.

