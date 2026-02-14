Lesley Ugochukwu is reportedly on the verge of choosing to play for France over Nigeria at international level

His father cites security concerns in Nigeria as a key reason the family leans toward France

Ugochukwu will join the likes of Michael Olise to snub Nigeria for other top European teams

Lesley Ugochukwu may never wear Nigeria’s green and white if recent comments from his father are any guide.

Ugochukwu has grown up in a football system that naturally nudges him toward France rather than Nigeria.

Born and raised in France to a Nigerian father, the midfielder has represented France at several youth levels, from under-18 to under-21.

He also featured for the French Olympic side at the Maurice Revello Tournament, another step that deepened his ties to the French national setup.

This pathway matters. Players who progress through one country’s youth teams often feel a sense of belonging and loyalty to that system, especially when they have trained under its coaches and worn its badge for years.

Although Ugochukwu has not yet been capped by France at senior level, his development has largely taken place within their structure, making a switch to Nigeria less likely with each passing season.

The same pattern played out with Michael Olise. Despite his Nigerian heritage, Olise committed to France after years in their youth ranks, choosing continuity over a late switch. Ugochukwu’s story looks increasingly similar.

Ugochukwu’s form boosts his European appeal

After rising through the French game, Ugochukwu moved to England, where he experienced life at Chelsea and later Southampton.

Those spells were difficult, with limited opportunities to establish himself. His career has since steadied following a permanent move to Burnley, where he is now a regular presence in midfield.

This season, the 21-year-old Nigeria-eligible midfielder has contributed three goals and two assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for Burnley, as seen on Transfermarkt, as the Clarets fight to stay in the Premier League.

His improved performances have placed him back on the radar, including for Nigeria coach Eric Chelle. Yet, interest alone may not be enough.

France still looms as a powerful option, especially given the prestige and global exposure that comes with playing for the two-time FIFA World Cup champions.

For players like Ugochukwu, the calculation is often practical. Representing a major European nation can mean higher-profile tournaments, stronger competition, and broader commercial opportunities.

That logic has already swayed several Nigerian-eligible stars toward European countries.

Why Nigeria keeps losing top players

Ugochukwu’s father has pointed to security concerns in Nigeria as one of the reasons the family leans toward Europe, even while maintaining strong cultural ties.

He has spoken proudly of raising his children with the Igbo language and Nigerian identity, but safety and stability remain decisive factors.

“It is their decision. They know Nigeria is where they come from, but for security reasons they prefer to remain where they are,” Ugochukwu's father told The Nation.

If Ugochukwu chooses France, he would join a long list of Nigerian-born or Nigerian-eligible players who opted for other nations.

Alongside Olise, names like Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Tammy Abraham highlight a growing pattern.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are not short of midfield options, with established players and emerging talents competing for places.

However, losing another dual-national prospect would still sting, especially one with Ugochukwu’s physical presence and technical quality.

Ugochukwu sent off against Liverpool

