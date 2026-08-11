Former Super Eagles forward Osaze Odemwingie reacted to Victor Osimhen's altercation with a Villarreal defender

Osimhen wrestled Santiago Mourino to the ground in Galatasaray's 2-1 loss to Villarreal, drawing widespread debate on social media

Odemwingie urged Osimhen to stay composed, warning that defenders will keep trying to get under his skin

Former Nigeria international Osaze Odemwingie has spoken out about Victor Osimhen's growing reputation for on-pitch confrontations, urging the Galatasaray striker to develop better control of his temperament.

Osimhen got into a physical confrontation with Villarreal defender Santiago Mourino during the game, taking him to the ground in a wrestle that drew attention across social media platforms.

Victor Osimhen clashed with Santiago Mourino. Photo by Saffet Azak.

Source: Getty Images

Many observers suggested the striker's aggressive behaviour on the pitch risked overshadowing his talent and potent ability in front of goal.

Odemwingie advises Victor Osimhen

Odemwingie shared his views in an interview with Brila, reacting to an incident during Galatasaray's final pre-season fixture against Villarreal, which the Turkish club lost 2-1.

The former West Brom and Stoke City winger said he understood what drives such moments but made clear he did not condone them.

“As somebody who has been on the pitch, somebody with experience, I understand that reaction. Sometimes we get provoked, and especially in friendly games, it annoys more because it's a friendly game,” he said.

“I don't back this behaviour because my first feeling was, 'Not again.' I've seen it quite a bit. It's happening a bit more often than it should.”

Odemwingie then offered direct advice to the Nigeria striker, framing his vulnerability to provocation as something opponents are already exploiting.

“Osimhen needs to understand that he's a threat. Defenders are scared of him, and they will try to upset him and get under his skin. He needs to deal with this and be humble,” he added.

As noted by TV100, despite the controversy, Osimhen escaped with only a yellow card from the incident and faced no further disciplinary action.

The 25-year-old is expected to lead the attack when Galatasaray begin their league campaign against newly promoted Corum FK on Friday.

Villarreal coach reacts to Osimhen's gesture

Legit.ng previously reported that Villarreal head coach Inigo Perez reacted after Victor Osimhen clashed with Santiago Mourino during their 2-1 win.

Perez was displeased at Galatasaray’s gesture throughout the match, and particularly that Osimhen escaped with just a yellow card for the gesture.

Source: Legit.ng