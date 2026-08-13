The UK government has outlined which foreign nationals employers can hire without needing a sponsor licence

Most workers from outside the UK require sponsorship, but three specific groups are exempt from this requirement

Irish citizens are among those listed, alongside people with certain immigration statuses already granted by the UK

The UK government has published guidance clarifying which foreign nationals can be hired by British employers without the need for a sponsor licence, offering important clarity for businesses and international workers alike.

According to the official GOV.UK guidance, employers in the United Kingdom are generally required to hold a sponsor licence before they can take on workers from outside the country.

The UK names categories of foreigners employers can hire without more documentation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

This rule applies broadly, covering paid employment as well as unpaid roles such as positions within charities. It also extends to citizens of EU member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland who entered the UK after 31 December 2020.

3 groups exempt from UK sponsorship

However, the guidance identifies three categories of foreign nationals that employers can recruit freely without obtaining a sponsor licence.

1. The first group is Irish citizens, who are not subject to the sponsorship requirement regardless of when they arrived in the UK.

2. The second group covers people who hold settled or pre-settled status through the EU Settlement Scheme, a route that was made available to EU and EEA nationals who were living in the UK before the end of the Brexit transition period.

3. The third group consists of those who already hold indefinite leave to remain, a form of permanent residency that allows people to live and work in the UK without restriction.

What UK employers need to know

The GOV.UK page also makes clear that obtaining a sponsor licence does not automatically mean a sponsored worker will be granted a visa. Each application is assessed individually, and approval for the licence itself is separate from any visa decision made on behalf of the worker.

For employers looking to hire talent from abroad, understanding these exemptions can reduce administrative burden significantly. Workers who fall into any of the three categories above can be taken on without the cost, paperwork, and compliance obligations that come with the sponsorship process.

Visa categories exempt from UK English test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has confirmed that holders of certain work visas do not need to prove English language ability when applying to settle in Britain.

Eight visa categories qualify for the exemption, covering skilled workers, religious ministers, and domestic workers, among others.

Source: Legit.ng